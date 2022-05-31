Nets Could Sign EuroLeague MVP to be Key Role Player

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for an important NBA postseason, especially in free agency, with news they will likely be deferring the draft pick they acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers. The team has some important decisions to make immediately regarding extending star point guard Kyrie Irving, bringing back their developing big man Nic Claxton, and also re-signing Bruce Brown.

Not to mention other decisions they have to make on bringing back Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Blake Griffin. And those are just decisions to make with their current roster. The Nets have an obvious need to add to their roster and a lot of variables start and end with Kyrie Irving. Some have him being traded, and others believe the star will return.

While possible acquisitions and re-signings are exciting, one of the keys for Brooklyn should be adding depth. It was something that was very clearly missing at times for this Nets team. What moves will Nets general manager Sean Marks make to improve the team this offseason? Can they bring in some key role players to help compete for a longer playoff run?

Mike James Returning to Brooklyn?

One possible yet interesting name for the Nets, is bringing back guard Mike James. James averaged an impressive 7.7 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game in 13 appearances for the Nets. Since playing with the Nets, James has been one of the best, if not the best, players in the EuroLeague. The point guard was named the 2020-21 EuroLeague Most Valuable Player, and this has caused murmurs that he may attract NBA attention again.

James is certainly deserving of an NBA contract, however, his club in Monaco is known for being willing to spend, and that could outweigh any offer an NBA team could offer, especially when you think of the roles offered in each. One of the things that accelerated the talks of Mike James possibly returning to the NBA was Kevin Durant making the trip following the Nets elimination from the playoffs to watch James play in Monaco as well as Greece.

The Nets don’t have an incredible amount of salary cap space which limits them this offseason. If they were to bring in a star, it would take a sign-and-trade deal and likely paying some luxury tax. However, reports have suggested they plan to see what their current big three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons can do together. This makes James an excellent option to add to their roster. His friendship with Durant definitely adds to it, as well as the offense and playmaking he brings to the backup point guard position.

Other Possible Free Agent Targets For Brooklyn

Mike James isn’t the only possible free agent named for the Nets. Reports have them linked to free agents Taurean Prince, Joe Ingles, Caleb Martin, Gary Harris, Carmelo Anthony, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jeff Green, Jeremy Lamb, and more.

Some of those could be key role-playing pieces to elevate the Nets to the places that expectations have them at. Stay tuned for all that happens for this exciting Nets team.