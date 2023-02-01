Nets Guard Sounds off on Lack of Playing Time as Trade Deadline Looms

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has shown he has the skills to be the next big thing to come out of the 27th spot with impressive back-to-back NBA Summer League campaigns. But that hasn’t translated to success in the regular season, partially because he hasn’t been given much playing time.

Thomas averages just 13.8 minutes per game this season. But he isn’t discouraged by his short minutes. Thomas recognizes the importance of staying ready for when his number gets called.

“I know who I am, and I know what I can do on the court, you know? I just keep working all the time and stay confident, you know? My opportunity will come around … and when that comes, I’ll be ready for it. So just staying confident and staying ready for it,” Thomas said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

Cam Thomas Compares Nets to Thunder

The Nets have an interesting roster this season. They are loaded with all-world talents like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. But the rest of the team is filled with question marks as it consists of young talent that is still developing.

Brooklyn is not the only team who has tried to win with two timelines. The Golden State Warriors did it en route to a title last season, with players such as Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga playing significant roles in the postseason. When asked which team the Nets are most comparable to, Thomas said he believes it is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“A lot of teams have a lot of young guys — OKC is playing their young guys and they’re (in contention for a play-in berth). That’s really big. Houston is another team that’s relying on the young guys and building for the future, but OKC is the team that stands out because they’re playing really well. And they’re playing at a high level for such a young team, so that’s big,” Thomas said to Scoop B.

The Nets guard also noted how much more competitive the league is this season.

“Just the competitiveness. A lot of teams will have the chance to make the playoffs this year. As in recent years, a lot of the teams have decent records and have a play-in shot or be at the top of their conference. So, really, it’s how competitive the league has been this year, and that’s really good for the league,” he added.

Cam Thomas Sounds off on Win Over Lakers

With Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons out of the lineup, Thomas has seen a significant increase in playing time. In the Nets’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on January 30, the Nets guard gave fans a slight glimpse of what he can provide on offense when given the opportunity.

Thomas shot 8-13 from the field and a scorching 4-6 from beyond the arc in Brooklyn’s win over the Lakers. After the game, he sounded off on the keys to the Nets’ victory.

“Really just getting stops and get out in transition really,” Thomas said via Yahoo Sports.

“They made a great run to start the third (quarter) all the way to like four minutes left. Then, we made some subs and that’s when the energy picked up a little bit. And that’s when we started getting stops, getting out in transition, quick shots. We made some tough shots so that was really the key. Just picking the pace up.”

Brooklyn will have a big test in their next matchup in a rematch with the Boston Celtics on February 1.