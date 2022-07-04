Nets Expected to Keep Star Player Amid Trade Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets have come to a fork in the road this offseason after Kevin Durant requested a trade. On the one hand, Durant still has four years remaining on his contract with Brooklyn and do not have to honor his request. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the team is done with both Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, whatever the Nets choose to do will have a lot of fallout with the rest of their roster. One of the pieces that the Durant and Irving decision has been affecting most is Joe Harris.

Harris played just 14 games last year after suffering a left ankle injury and undergoing a pair of surgeries but is expected to be ready at the beginning of next season. This offseason Harris has found himself in trade discussions with reports that a Kyrie Irving-Los Angeles Lakers trade hinges on the Lakers being willing to absorb the salary of Harris in the deal.

“There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles, sources said.

Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said,” Chris Haynes wrote.

However, recent reports suggest that may not be the case and Brooklyn does not want to deal Joe Harris.

Brooklyn Wants to Keep Joe Harris

On Monday July 4, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported about the Kevin Durant situation in Brooklyn and also where Joe Harris stands with the Nets.

“I know the Nets absolutely do not want to trade Joe under any scenario,” a league source told Lewis. “But there are just thousands of different ways this can play out.”

Harris, played well in 2020-21 campaign, scoring 14.1 points per game on 50.5 percent shooting (47.5 percent from three-point range). He remains one of the biggest threats from deep in the NBA. Harris is also the longest-tenured Net and one that general manager Sean Marks often consults on decisions. What the team does with Harris will likely suggest a lot about where the franchise is headed.

Kevin Durant Update

There seems to be growing optimism in getting a deal done with the Toronto Raptors for Kevin Durant. Insider Scoop B, on a July 4 radio appearance, reported the following.

“The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are interested in a massive package for KD, which would include Scottie Barnes and draft picks.”

However, despite recent reports, Adrian Wojnarowski still insists the sides aren’t close to a deal, and really, no team is.

“So far right now, there’s no traction really on deals with either Irving or Kevin Durant,” Wojnarowski said on Sunday’s episode of SportsCenter. “They’ll develop over time.”

The Nets are ‘slow moving’ on any potential Durant deal as they ensure they get the most value for the star, especially after the deal the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert. If they will be able to get a deal done is still yet to be seen.