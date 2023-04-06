Nets Sharpshooter Name Drops Spencer Dinwiddie After Latest Performance

The Brooklyn Nets are inching closer to avoiding a date with the play-in tournament and clinching a playoff spot after their win over Detroit Pistons on April 5. The Nets came up big thanks in part, to the elite playmaking of their starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie who dished out 16 assists in the 123-108 victory, 10 of which came in the first quarter. After the win, Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris applauded Dinwiddie for his ‘unbelievable’ effort.

“Well, the ball was really moving. Spence (Dinwiddie) did an unbelievable job in the first quarter facilitating. Finding not just me, but a lot of guys shots,” Harris said.

“That’s usually when I get a lot of shots up or make a lot of shots. It’s usually because the ball is moving, and other guys are facilitating.”

Royce O’Neale Sounds off After Nets’ Win

Nets forward Royce O’Neale, who shot a scorching 4-9 from beyond the arc in the win, also applauded Dinwiddie for his “impressive” playmaking performance. But even in his praise for the Nets guard, O’Neale put his other teammates on notice that it will take a herculean effort from every player in the rotation if they want to have any chance of winning in the playoffs.

“Spence started it. What did he have, 10 assists in the first quarter? I mean that’s impressive. I asked him if he was going for 10 each quarter to get 40,” O’Neale said after the victory.

“That’s how we got to play. It’s going to take all of us to win these games. Especially to get ready for playoffs. It’s going to take all of us to compete, play with one another, and have fun with it.”

This season, O’Neale has defined what it means to be a player that stays ready. Night in and night out, he isn’t sure if he is going to be a starter or reserve but is prepared to perform regardless. The Nets’ matchup with the Pistons was no different, as O’Neale started in place of the injured Dorian Finney-Smith, who was a late scratch. He had an impressive stat line in the Nets’ win, notching 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. After the win, the Nets forward sent a strong message about his performance.

“Right before the game (when he found out that he was starting). I mean, I always say, whether I’m starting or coming off the bench, you know, my game’s not going to change,” O’Neale added.

“Do whatever I have to do to impact the game for us to win. Whether playmaking, scoring, just playing defense or anything. So, I mean, starting or not, that’s who I am.”

Mikal Bridges Praises His Teammates’ Effort

Mikal Bridges continued his impressive scoring stretch as he poured in 26 points in the loss. It is his eighth consecutive game scoring at least 24 points. However, Bridges’ output was a lot less efficient in his performance against the Pistons, as he shot a chilly 10-26 from the field and an even colder 2-11 from the three-point line.

But even after having an off night, Bridges showed the mark of a true leader, applauding his teammates for playing hard for the entire game, as well as praising the rising Pistons for their effort.

“Just staying locked in, you know? They’re (the Pistons) a good young team, they play fast,” Bridges said after the win via SNY.

“We knew they were going to come out and make a run. I think they did that to Miami last night. So, just stay with it and just keep playing for 48 minutes.”