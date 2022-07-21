Proposed Trade Links Nets to 6-Time All-Star & 2 Sharpshooters

The will-they or won’t-they questions around the Brooklyn Nets and trade discussions involving their two biggest stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, continue. Each day it feels less likely that a team can put together the assets to land Durant in what the Nets want to be a historic haul of players and picks. With the window possibly waning on different Durant deals, perhaps the Nets and other teams will look for trades to boost their lineups that don’t include KD. For the Nets, this could mean moving Kyrie Irving.

Some NBA insiders speculated that Durant’s trade request wasn’t about getting away from the Nets. It was about getting away from Kyrie Irving.

“There’s a school of thought, speaking to people around the league, that they think that the Durant trade request wasn’t actually about him getting out of Brooklyn. It was about getting Kyrie out of Brooklyn,” Dave McMenamin shared on The Lowe Post Podcast.

If that’s the case, maybe the Nets will look to move on from Irving, and a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report had them doing just that.

Nets Trade Kyrie to Miami

The Nets have been reported to be so done with Kyrie Irving that they could look to use the stretch-and-waive provision to get rid of him if they aren’t able to trade him. Instead of dealing the All-Star point guard, maybe the Nets could land a trade for Irving. One team they could look to complete a deal for is the Miami Heat. If the Heat aren’t able to propose a deal good enough for Durant, maybe Irving could be their answer.

On July 21, Greg Swartz from Bleacher Report shared an interesting proposal that dealt Kyrie to the Miami Heat.

Heat Receive: Kyrie Irving and Day’Ron Sharpe

Nets Receive: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus

In the proposal, the Nets get a pretty good haul back for sending Kyrie Irving and Day’Ron Sharpe to South Beach. The Nets would land six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, one of the league’s biggest three point threats in Duncan Robinson, and another sharpshooting forward, Max Strus.

Does the Deal Make Sense?

Do these potential trade proposals make sense for both sides? The Heat get a dynamic guard that Jimmy Butler has already been quoted to wanting to play with. They get rid of the excessive Robinson contract and set their team up to again contend for an Eastern Conference crown.

The Nets free themselves from Irving and the drama that follows him. They also land two incredible shooters that would space the floor nicely for Ben Simmons, who thrives with shooters around him. If Durant truly does want to get away from Irving and play for the Nets, this may be the trade that puts Brooklyn in the best situation. Lowry would be a quality guard to split the ballhandling duties with Simmons. Also, if you look at the sheer amount of shooters the nets will have with Durant, Joe Harris, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, TJ Warren, and Patty Mills? That’s lethal.