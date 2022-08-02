Nets Linked to Adding ‘Best Fit’ 8x All-Star in Offseason Deal

Despite the cloud of uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for the Brooklyn Nets, they have had a quietly impressive offseason. The moves they’ve made have answered some visible weaknesses that the team had. Trading for the defense and shooting from Royce O’Neale, and adding the sheer scoring ability of TJ Warren on a minimum contract are impressive moves. The team also worked to resign its own free agents of Nic Claxton, Patty Mills, and Kessler Edwards. Their moves were praised by Brian Windhorst but haven’t been noticed much by others due to the drama going on with Durant and Irving.

Durant remains to have little traction in trade discussions as the Nets seek a historic trade in return for their franchise cornerstone. The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and more remain in pursuit of Durant. While Durant has most NBA teams interested in him Irving only has one, the Los Angeles Lakers. With all the recent happenings with Irving few teams have been interested in engaging the Nets in trade talks despite a low asking price. With each of those, the growing expectation looks that the Nets might be running it back.

With the possibility of Brooklyn returning its players for one more year, they are likely looking to add the final pieces for the roster to remain in contention, and one name continuing to swirl around them is Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets

Last week, news broke that Dwight Howard would be interested in signing with the Brooklyn Nets. After his name floated around on Nets blogs as a player, Brooklyn should target NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, went straight to the source and asked Howard if he would be interested in playing for the Nets in, which he replied, “Yes I am, [I] would love that,” Robinson tweeted.

Dwight Howard’s name has been mentioned in blogs recently as a potential Brooklyn Nets off-season signee. I asked him if he had any interest in the Nets. His response to @BallySports was: “Yes I am.” “Would love that.” Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight time All-Star. pic.twitter.com/OV0VelA5Nq — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 27, 2022

Bobby Marks also added fuel to the Howard to Brooklyn fire in his August 2 column, in which he named the Nets as the best fit for the eight-time All-Star free agent.

“On paper, the answer is Brooklyn, but the likelihood is that we see Ben Simmons playing the majority of minutes at center. The Nets also have Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe in a backup role.” Marks wrote.

Howard has proven to be a pretty capable backup big man in recent years. While he has traveled around the NBA, the center played well, averaging over 6 points and grabbing nearly 6 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nets Backup Center Role

As Marks wrote, the Nets current plan has Ben Simmons slotted at the center role in a lineup that likely includes Irving and Durant. Maybe that could change. However, the team also just resigned their backup big man option with Nic Claxton and also saw a pretty solid summer league campaign from the young Day’Ron Sharpe.

Will the Nets prioritize the development of their young big man or look for a win-now option in Howard? That, like many decisions in the NBA, is waiting to see what happens with the two Nets all-stars.