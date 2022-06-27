Nets Linked to Trade Involving 21-Year-Old Son of Former Nets All-Star

The Brooklyn Nets finally got an answer to the highly-speculated question about what will happen with their star Kyrie Irving. After being widely reported that the point guard would be leaving the Nets, another tweet from Sham Charania of The Athletic took the basketball world by storm.

“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, [The Athletic] and [Stadium] has learned,” Charania said per his Twitter account on June 27. “Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.”

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

Irving had until June 29 to opt-out of the final year of his player option. Every sign pointed to him looking to do so, especially following the June 27, report that the Nets had granted Irving access to find a team to partner with Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade. However, just a few hours later ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the only team interested in a sign-and-trade for Irving was the Los Angeles Lakers, who likely didn’t have the players to complete the deal.

Perhaps, this news brought Irving back who said of his decision, “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow,” Irving said via Charania. “I’ve made my decision to opt-in. See you in the fall. A11even.”

Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” https://t.co/rpiS8YkSZI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

The news helps the Nets start focusing on the team they will build for next season in possibly their last shot to win a championship with their two stars. Along with the news Brooklyn was linked to another new player this time in a 6-foot-7 21-year-old forward.

Nets Linked to Kenyon Martin Jr.

Kenyon Martin Jr. has reportedly requested a trade from the Houston Rockets this offseason. The request comes from the team not having a role for him rather than any drama. Brooklyn has been one of the teams listed among those that have enquired about the young big man.

“Teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets, also inquired about Kenyon Martin Jr. around the draft period,” Kelly Iko of The Athletic wrote.

The young forward has shown flashes of potential in his short NBA career. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.0 minutes in 79 appearances for the Rockets. Iko reported last week that Martin’s “combination of age, athleticism and untapped potential” makes him “attractive” to teams around the NBA.

Kenyon Martin Sr.

The potential of adding Kenyon Martin Jr. is obviously an exciting one with the link he has being the son of former Nets All-Star Kenyon Martin Sr. Martin, was drafted number one overall in the 2000 NBA Draft and was a key member of the Jason Kidd NBA Finals teams.

Martin averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in his best season with the Nets. Following that season, the Nets let him walk in a sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets. The star recently shared that the Nets did not offer him a contract in that free agent period on a recent episode of The Knucklehead’s podcast.