Nets Linked to 24-Year-Old Hometown Seven-Footer in Proposed Trade: Sources

The Brooklyn Nets were reported as a team that was looking for big man depth. They were discussed with names like Dwight Howard and Hassan Whiteside, however, they never made a move to get a deal done for either big man. All signs point to a front court of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Nic Claxton for the Nets, but is that their permanent plan? They already stated earlier this month that depending on how Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe play early on in the season could factor into whether they seek veteran depth.

Recently, one Eastern Conference executive mentioned the Nets as a team that has been interested in another young big man on the Orlando Magic.

Nets Linked to Mo Bamba by Rival Executive

In a recent column by Heavy’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney, multiple trade scenarios were discussed, and the Heat found themselves in more than one, but one of the most interesting pieces from the article was an Eastern Conference executive linking the Nets to Orlando big man Mo Bamba. Bamba recently re-signed with the Magic and isn’t available in trades at the moment, but according to the league source, he could be on the Nets’ radar come wintertime.

Eastern Conference executive: “I thought it was a steal and a really smart thing they did by signing him, giving him ($10.3) million, (plus) an option for next year. That is very, very friendly to the team. He could be a really big commodity this winter or next summer. I think if you are a team like the Lakers and you’ve been so careful with the two picks they have (2027 and 2029), a young player like Bamba, that is why you save those picks if he comes available. He’s someone the Heat have been interested in, too, and they might have to give up a young guy and a pick to get him. The Nets, he grew up in New York, they would like to have him, too. I am not sure they have enough young assets to send back, but if the Magic like Cam Thomas, that can work.”

Deveney’s proposal saw them parting with Seth Curry or Cam Thomas in exchange for Bamba.

It has already been reported that the Nets are likely to trade Curry or Joe Harris at some point this season, and perhaps at the deadline, Curry will be the piece to help the Nets add another athletic big man.

Bamba averaged career bests last season in Orlando, putting up 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and nearly 2 blocks per game. While they are the best numbers of Bamba’s career, he is still seen as a player that is underachieving. The Magic have a bit of a log jam with their big guys, and Bamba is definitely facing some of that with his production. He could be a nice piece to slide into the Nets’ roster. Having him next to Claxton or Simmons would be one of the most athletic frontcourts and a rim-protecting nightmare, with both still able to play a bit of defense around the perimeter.

Mo Bamba’s Increased Shooting Percentages

Another thing that makes Bamba an intriguing addition is the fact that his game continues to expand. Last season, the 7-footer saw an improved shooting percentage from beyond the arc from 32% to 38% in the 2021-22 NBA season while also shooting more three pointers. If he can continue to add to his game, he brings not only rebounding, athleticism, and shot-blocking but an added offensive threat which could make him an excellent big man for the Nets.