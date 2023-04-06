Nets Face Looming Decision With Playoffs in Sight

The Brooklyn Nets are inching toward a playoff spot after their convincing win over the Detroit Pistons on April 5. And despite making two gargantuan trades at the deadline that sent Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn, the Nets are still not done making moves to firm up their roster for the playoffs. The franchise faces a looming decision on their big man Moses Brown, whose second 10-day contract expires on April 6.

Brown has pretty much been a non-factor since joining the Nets in March. He has appeared in just two games and has yet to crack the scoring column. With the Nets needing more contributing players on the roster, it seems unlikely that general manager Sean Marks would convert Brown’s contract to a standard NBA deal. Especially because he would be ineligible for the postseason, according to Collin Helwig of NetsDaily.

“The Nets will have to make a decision Thursday on Moses Brown. Brown’s second 10-day contract runs out, meaning Brooklyn will have to decide to wish him well or sign him to a standard NBA deal,” Helwig writes.

“However, because he was signed and waived by the Knicks after March 1, he will not be available for post-season if signed. The Nets could leave the spot open, sign another two-way or convert one of their two two-ways, David Duke Jr. or Dru Smith to a standard deal, as they did last year at this time with Kessler Edwards.”

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

‘Instant Bucket’ Cam Thomas Gets Recognized

As the Nets near the playoffs, a place not many people expected them to be after trading Irving and Durant at the deadline, it is safe to say that it has been a total team effort. Different contributions from unlikely sources have positioned the Nets to make the playoffs, where anything can happen.

One of those contributors has been Cam Thomas. Though he has not gotten as much consistent playing time as many Nets fans are salivating for, Thomas has made do with the minutes he earned. In February, he had a three-game stretch where he averaged 44.7 points on 56/56/90 shooting splits. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report gives him the Brooklyn Nets’ “Instant Bucket” award for the 2023 season.

“Thomas’ record-setting string of three straight 40-point games was easily the high point of his sophomore season. With Kyrie Irving dealt to Dallas and Kevin Durant nursing an injury, Thomas took it upon himself to pick up the scoring slack and succeeded to a greater degree than anyone could have expected,” Hughes writes.

“And that’s saying something because Thomas’ bucket-getting prowess has been obvious since he became the all-time leading scorer at Oak Hill Academy, where renowned scorers Carmelo Anthony and Jerry Stackhouse once played.”

Nets Nearing First Round Matchup With Sixers

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer Only a Miami Heat loss or a win over the Orlando Magic in their next game separates the Nets from locking up the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, a spot higher than they were last season.

It will set them up for a date with the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs. The matchup will have significantly less hype surrounding it, with Ben Simmons out for the season with a back impingement. However, there is still plenty of history between these two franchises that should add fuel to the rivalry. Who could forget former Nets star James Harden demanding a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers in the middle of last season?

The Nets can do a full scouting report on the matchup, as their season finale is against the Sixers on April 9.