Nets Make Major Shakeup Following Disappointing Playoff Exit

It did not take long for the 2022-23 season to get underway before the Brooklyn Nets made a shakeup. Former head coach Steve Nash was fired by the organization after a 2-5 start. Jacque Vaughn, once again, was asked to take the reigns as interim head coach before being made the permanent head coach this season. But with such an abrupt change, Vaughn led the Nets with a staff tailored to Nash’s coaching style.

After a disappointing season that ended with them getting swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, the Nets are parting ways with several members of the coaching staff, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Jacque Vaughn and the Nets are reshaping coaching staff for his first full season as head coach next year, parting with Igor Kokoskov, Brian Keefe, and Tiago Splitter. Hawks did same on weekend with staff that Quin Snyder inherited late in the season,” Wojnarowski tweeted on May 1.

“Pistons, Rockets, and Raptors will be hiring largely new assistant

coaching staffs with the arrival of new head coaches, and these veteran assistants will be available for that mix.”

Spencer Dinwiddie Offers Nets Advice for Offseason

The Nets had one of the most turbulent, up, and down seasons in recent memory. After trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the February deadline, many were skeptical if the Nets would qualify for the postseason. Not only did they avoid the play-in tournament, but they were among the top seeds in an Eastern Conference loaded with talent.

But once they got to the postseason, the Nets’ weaknesses were on full display as they proved to be no match for the 76ers. One thing made clear in their first-round matchup is that the Nets are equipped to be a great regular-season team. But if they want to take that next step and be competitive in the playoffs, they must add something to this current roster. Following their first-round exit, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie chimed in on what he thinks the Nets need to do this offseason.

“In my opinion, you have two very distinct paths. I think you’re looking at a team that kind of mirrors Milwaukee without Giannis. So, if you think you can go get a Giannis then are you probably a very, very good team at that point? Likely. If you don’t, you do have a bevy of draft picks and probably several guys that can net you more draft picks. So really, they can go either route. Shoot, they could also choose to stand pat and roll the dice. All three of them have their pros and cons,” Dinwiddie said during his exit interview on April 23.

“Again, whatever happens happens. I think obviously anybody at my stage of career wants to play meaningful basketball. Obviously, the Nets have, like I said about three routes to go. Two of those three are meaningful basketball, and even the third, if you do blow it up or whatever and you end up being tasked with being kind of a veteran on that group…The great part about here, like I said, is feeling like your home. Sometimes you do whatever is necessary for the family right?”

Cam Johnson to Garner Interest as Free Agent

The Nets’ front office won’t have an opportunity to rest when the free agency period kicks off on July 1. They will be facing a tough decision on their starting forward, Cam Johnson, who was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Durant trade. Johnson will be a restricted free agent this summer, allowing him to seek a contract from a team other than the Nets.

If Johnson gets an offer sheet from another team, the Nets can either match it and sign him to a long-term deal or let him walk in free agency. ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks believes Johnson will garner significant interest from rival teams this summer.

“You’ve got to figure out what the number is going to be for Cam Johnson. Restricted free agent. You have the right to match an offer sheet. Five or six teams that have significant cap space [this offseason],” Marks said of Johnson’s upcoming free agency.

“Does a team like Houston come in and give them four for $90 [million], which is a big number? They can do that and go out and still have a max slot to go out and get James Harden for example. You go and get Cam Johnson, James Harden that’s a nice offseason for the Rockets here.”