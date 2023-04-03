Nets Mikal Bridges Wins Coveted Award Amid Breakout Season

Parting ways with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant could not have been an easy decision for the Brooklyn Nets. Especially when you consider the role he played in bringing the franchise back to relevancy. But newly acquired starter Mikal Bridges is as good as it gets in terms of consolation prizes.

30, 42, 27, 44, 27. No, this is not your sign to play the lottery, these numbers are Bridges’ point totals over the Nets’ last five games. Less than two months since being traded by Phoenix, Bridges is already reaching career milestones. The Nets’ star was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time on April 3. He is also the first Nets player to win the award since the Durant trade.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 24. West: Anthony Davis (@Lakers)

East: Mikal Bridges (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/Z4qoORbiVN — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2023

Mikal Bridges Credits Chris Paul and Devin Booker

Since coming to Brooklyn, Bridges is averaging 27.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. While his recent scoring outbursts could be attributed to not having to share touches with Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Bridges is also getting to the line more. He is averaging 6.9 free throw attempts per game in 26 games with the Nets, versus just 3.1 per game in 26 games in Phoenix this season. He is also shooting above 90% from the stripe during that period.

Playing behind Booker and Paul may have handicapped his true scoring potential in Phoenix. But as far as his knack for getting to the charity stripe goes, Bridges says his former teammates deserve a lot of credit.

“That’s just growth, just learning, learning the game. There are two guys in Phoenix right now that I watched a lot in how they draw fouls and get to the paint and I’ve guarded guys who can get fouls, especially on me, so I kind of know how to get foul calls a little bit,” Bridges told reporters after Brooklyn’s win over the Utah Jazz on April 3.

“It’s growth too, just a lot of film and a lot of practice, just being out there and trying to read the game. It’s a lot, just with growth and learning and just watching as well.”

Kevin Durant ‘Wants the Best’ for Nets

Durant’s time with the Nets was tumultuous, to say the least. He came to Brooklyn wanting to create a new legacy, and the hope was for that legacy to be filled with championships and success. But instead, Durant’s Nets tenure was defined by injuries, trades, and early playoff eliminations.

But despite a rather abrupt Brooklyn exit, Durant insists that he has nothing but love for the Nets organization.

“Nah. Hell nah. I want the best for that organization. I wanted the best for us every game. I hated it had to go down like that. I wasn’t trying to prove the Nets is a s***** organization. I was trying to prove that the Nets are a great organization, that they care about their players, and want the best for their players. Certain s— just didn’t work out,” Durant said to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“I understand that. I’m not here trying to prove that the Nets were wrong, I think they did amazing by me the whole time I was there, not just with the trade. Coming off the Achilles injury, get back into playing — they made sure they were there for me every step of the way. And I appreciate that for life. I feel like we’ll be tied as family members for life regardless of how it finished.”