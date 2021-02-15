Nets To Pursue Star Center via Buyout Market

General Manager Koby Altman and the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to trade their two-time all-star center, Andre Drummond. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. “The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play center Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star prior to the NBA’s March 25th deadline, sources told ESPN,” Woj said via his Twitter account.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer planning to play center Andre Drummond as they work to trade the two-time All-Star prior to the NBA’s March 25th deadline, sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Nets Looking To Acquire Drummond via Buyout

The Nets are still reaping the benefits of the James Harden trade. Part of the reason that the Cavaliers are shopping Drummond could be due to their acquisition of stud center Jarrett Allen from the Nets via the James Harden trade. The Nets are still seeing a return on their investment.

While Woj insists that the Cavs are still gauging the market for Drummond, Shams Charania reports that the Cavs and Toronto Raptors have already begun trade talks surrounding the All-Star Center.

Cleveland is starting to gauge the market on Andre Drummond, but there are no serious, ongoing trade discussions with any team now, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

The Raptors and Cavaliers are engaged in active talks on potential Andre Drummond deal to Toronto/Tampa, per sources. Details about that and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/TkABHOgrFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2021

Shams also reports that the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be suitors for the star center via Hoop Central. On the season Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game.

The Nets and Mavs would also have interest in Andre Drummond through a buyout, via @ShamsCharania https://t.co/cPixYzitL1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 15, 2021

Drummonds Agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports tells Woj that the all-star center is still in his prime and will be an upgrade for whatever team that he is traded to. “Whichever direction this goes, Andre is 27, in his prime, and I believe strongly that he has a great deal to add to a team building toward a postseason run,” Woj tweeted on Monday.

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN: "Whichever direction this goes, Andre is 27, in his prime, and I believe strongly that he has a great deal to add to a team building toward a postseason run.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Drummond would be a significant upgrade for the Nets on the defensive side of the ball. The Nets are amongst the worst teams in defensive rating. They are ahead of only the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings in terms of points allowed. Brooklyn is allowing opponents to score 117.5 points per game.

Nets Need To Upgrade Defense Before Trade Deadline

The Nets being a liability on the defensive side of the ball is no secret, around the league. Two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell thinks that it will be the only thing that stops the Nets from winning the title this year. “I think Philly is a good threat to Brooklyn but, I don’t think they can beat Brooklyn. It’s gonna be tough for somebody to beat Brooklyn in a seven-game series too now,” Maxwell told Scoop B on a recent episode of Scoop B Radio.

“They still got to play some damn defense, man. You can’t be got damn shooting all the time I mean c’mon man, scoring 140 points and losing and sh–? I mean, good God! That sh–’s crazy man. You got to play some kind of defense.”

Nets head coach Steve Nash also realizes that the Nets roster as currently constructed isn’t built to play defense. “We’re just got to find a way to play harder, dig deeper. We’re not a defensive roster,” Nash told reporters earlier this season via Nets Wire. “We have to take more pride in it, and we have to win more ’50-’50s, contest more shots, fight, scrap, claw — that’s what I think is missing as much as anything schematic that we’re breaking down.”

As explosive as the Nets offense is, as long as their defense is subpar, they will always look suspect as championship contenders. Drummond could help solve a lot of their woes on the defensive end. If they can make even the slightest upgrade on defense, the Nets will be in line for the championship.

