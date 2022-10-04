Kyrie Irving Sends Strong Message to Nets After Loss to Sixers

After months of trade demands, speculation, and uncertainty about the future, the Brooklyn Nets finally took the court to kick off the preseason against their conference rival Philadelphia 76ers on October 3. In their first preseason game, the Nets finally debuted their All-Star trio of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets stars were on a minute restriction, as most expected in their 108-127 loss to the Sixers. But even in their brief playing time together in the preseason and training camp, Kyrie says he can already see the potential of how dangerous this year’s Nets squad can be. However, he warns the Nets about becoming complacent, as he knows they must remain hungry in their quest to be title contenders.

“We don’t want to be satisfied at any point during this preseason or the beginning of the season because we know that the funkiness is going to happen regardless of where some games are going to look better than others,” Irving said to reporters after the loss per NetsDaily.

“But we want to limit those games that happen like that, where we can just settle in, and the ball is hopping, everyone’s touching it. There’s nothing like watching a basketball game when everybody’s moving with pace and everyone’s touching the ball.”

Kyrie Sounds off on Ben Simmons’ Impact

There are a lot of differences between last year’s Nets squad and this one. Key rotation players such as Andre Drummond and Bruce Brown have moved on from the franchise, and a bevy of assistant coaches are also no longer with the team.

But the main difference in this year’s roster would be the addition of Simmons. Irving says that Simmons’ versatility allows the Nets to be more creative with their offensive schemes.

“In comparison to last year — it’s probably going to be the last time I say in comparison to last year because it’s a new year — but there was just a lot of random isolation and having Ben be able to play the 1, the 4 and the 5 adds some dimensions to our offense, and I think that’s what makes us dangerous is that ability for us to be flexible, adaptable, and to be selfless,” Irving added.

“So, we know what he has to do, we’re aware of our talent offensively, but we want to make the game a lot easier for each other this year instead of utilizing all that energy just to get a bucket.”

Steve Nash Chimes in on Nets Offseason Additions

Other additions the Nets made this summer were Royce O’Neale and Edmond Sumner. While the two offseason additions are not expected to have major roles in Brooklyn’s offense, they each bring a special dynamic to this year’s roster.

O’Neale is a 3&D player off Brooklyn’s bench, and Sumner is an athletic guard who can allow them to play at a higher pace. Nets head coach Steve Nash is happy to have both players on this year’s roster.

“Royce, I think he’ll be a great addition for us. Incredible IQ, feel for the game, both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to tie the room together on many occasions,” Nash said to reporters after the loss, per NetsDaily.

“And you know, Edmond — it’s great to see him back on the floor after you know, a tough injury. You know, I thought his pace. I thought he showed some poise at times and is able to play on or off the ball. And he gives us some athleticism.”

The Nets are about two weeks away from officially opening the regular season. It will be interesting to see if they can put it all together.