Nets Starter Calls Out Locker Room After Near Catastrophe

As the conclusion of the season nears the Brooklyn Nets are still itching to clinch a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season. Following the blockbuster trades that sent the Nets’ former All-Star pairing of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant out of town, some believe they are more than fortunate to be here.

But with just two games separating them from dropping into the play-in tournament, Brooklyn can not afford to surrender many losses. Against a 12th-place Utah Jazz squad, Brooklyn nearly blew it in catastrophic fashion beating them by just a point. After the game Nets starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie called out the lackluster team effort.

“Honestly man, we got lucky. I ain’t gon lie to you. We’ve got to do better,” Dinwiddie said after the win via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

In the waning moments of the 4th quarter, with the Nets leading by a point, Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry had an opportunity to extend the lead at the free throw line. His second attempt bricked off the front of the rim, resulting in Jazz Big man Kelly Olynk going coast-to-coast and getting off a clean look for a potential game-winner that almost sent the Nets home with an L.

Cam Johnson Sounds off on Recent Stretch

Despite being devoid of a superstar after the Durant trade, the Nets recouped some solid pieces from the Phoenix Suns to add to their roster. One of those players is Cam Johnson who had 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Nets’ win over the Jazz.

Johnson is averaging more points, rebounds, and assists than he did in Phoenix this season in 22 games with the Nets. He told the New York Post that he is working on various parts of his game to become a better player.

“In the NBA, you come in and do your job. You work on being a well-rounded basketball player, but sometimes your job description on the court might be a little bit different from what you had in high school and college,” Johnson said to the New York Post.

“There are things that I consistently work on and try to get better at every day. It’s good to be in positions where I can have the ball in my hands, make decisions and make reads, and improve my game.”

Jacque Vaughn, Mikal Bridges Sound Off on Cam Johnson

After his performance against the Jazz, Johnson has five consecutive games where he has scored in double-digits. He’s been allowed to shoot more in his new home because he does not have to share touches with the likes of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn says that has been the difference in his improved play.

“We’ve allowed him to shoot the basketball more than he did previously,” Vaughn said to the New York Post.

“He’s handling the basketball in the pick-and-roll. The first play out of halftime was for him. He makes the right decision with it. So, we’re really putting more in his hands — and he’s responded.”

Mikal Bridges, who came over from Phoenix with Johnson, says he is happy to see his former Suns teammate “embracing the moment”.

“I and Cam are coming here like we are twins, it’s great to see him shine and hoop,” Bridges said to the New York Post. “We’re happy we’re here, embracing every moment and just trying to get a win.”