Nets Starter Issues Strong Statement After Kevin Durant Rescinds Trade Demand

On June 30, 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant issued his trade demand to the Brooklyn Nets, which was the defining moment of the NBA offseason. Not only did Durant’s demand leave the Nets’ offseason plans in suspension, but it put the entire NBA offseason on pause as every team wanted to ensure they had enough assets to enter the sweepstakes for the Nets star.

On August 23, the cold war between Durant and the Nets ended as general manager Sean Marks announced that the franchise star would indeed be returning next season.

Nic Claxton Reacts to Durant’s Return to Nets

The entire makeup of the Nets has been constructed with the mindset that Durant and Kyrie Irving would be a part of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Following Durant’s request, the future of the franchise seemed grim, which is what makes his return that much sweeter for fans and Durant’s teammates.

The Nets were a shoesize away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 and last year was so high drama it often seemed that basketball was an afterthought for the team. But this year feels like a clean slate for Brooklyn. You can argue that this year’s roster is the most complete team they will start the season with during the Durant, Kyrie era.

Nets starting big man Nicolas Claxton believes now that Brooklyn has all its main guys returning, they are in a great position to contend.

“It’s exciting knowing he’s coming back on board with us,” Nic Claxton said of Durant’s return via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“I feel like we’re going to have a really, really good group. So, we’ve just got to get everybody together and lock in.”

Durant Prepared To Be in Brooklyn for Long Haul

The Nets and Durant went through a tug of war for leverage all summer once he made his trade demand. Brooklyn agreed to honor his request but refused to make a move unless they got a substantial return for their franchise star.

The roadblock arose when Marks and Joe Tsai couldn’t find a deal that met their requirements. This was because interested teams had put strict ramifications on what players they would surrender in a potential deal. On August 23, the two sides were able to find a common ground.

Nobody knows what the future holds for Brooklyn, as this summer is proof of how quickly things can change in the NBA. But once source told Lewis that Durant’s return is not just a one-year rental until Kyrie makes his free agency decision next summer. He is returning to Brooklyn intending to be there long-term.

“A highly placed Nets source amplified that this was not simply a case of cajoling Durant to stay for the upcoming season, to take a final all-or-nothing shot at a title with Kyrie Irving before trading him next summer,” Lewis added.

“While Durant could always make another heel turn, all parties left that meeting at least expecting this to be a long-term marriage, albeit one with plenty to work through.”

Despite everything the Nets faced this summer, they are once again well positioned to deliver the franchise its first NBA title.

