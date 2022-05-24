Brooklyn Could Add Former Nets Starter In Free Agency, Report

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. Near the top of the list has to be figuring out the Kyrie Irving extension and if they want to commit the time and money to the superstar point guard. The others also involve whether or not they will bring back Bruce Brown. Recent reporting appears to have Nic Claxton returning to the Nets no matter the price. But what else will Brooklyn do to bring new pieces into the organization at a crucial time?

Brooklyn has been linked to some exciting acquisitions this offseason. On May 24 Nets Daily confirmed via Twitter a list of names they have seen possibly attached to the Nets in free agency. The list are names that have been covered for Heavy.com. It could mean bringing in Carmelo Anthony for a veteran and offensive presence. Or even big man Isaiah Hartenstein for a rim protector off of the bench. One of the best ones, however, is possibly adding the sharpshooting and locker room presence of Joe Ingles to the Nets roster.

A new name on the list from NetsDaily included a familiar face for the Brooklyn Nets. It had Taurean Prince, who spent a little more than one season in a Nets uniform and was a piece in the four-team deal that brought James Harden to Brooklyn. Prince started in 65-out-of-76 games he played for the Nets. In 2019-20 he averaged 12 points per game and 6 rebounds.

Taurean Prince Nets Reunion?

Prince certainly showed signs he could be a great role player in Brooklyn. His presence as a three-and-d guy would be valuable on this Nets team. He has a career average over 37% percent from three point range, and in a role in Brooklyn, that could definitely improve with. Prince, was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers in July to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Ricky Rubio. The move upset a lot of Timberwolves fans due to the chemisty him and Anthony Edwards had. After a rough start to the season, Prince came hit his stride at the start of 2022, including a 23 points on 6/9 shooting from three on Feb. 2.

Adding Prince to a Brooklyn rotation could help in a lineup that didn’t have a small forward at all, really after waiving James Johnson. His size and versatility can would allow the Nets to play big or small-ball lineups.

Prince has said that he plans on returning to Minnesota next season and playing for the Timberwolves. Dane Moore of Blue Wire Pods tweeted the news.

Taurean Prince, when asked about tonight potentially being his last game for the Timberwolves, said "I plan to return". Prince is an unrestricted free agent this summer but said the camaraderie of the group and Chris Finch are two of the reasons he'd like to stay in Minnesota. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 29, 2022

Other Free Agent Targets In Brooklyn

Other names on the reported list the Nets are targeting in free agency includes Caleb Martin from the Miami Heat, the sharpshooting Gary Harris, former Net Jeff Green, and Jeremy Lamb.

Names I’ve seen mentioned as possible Nets FA targets:

-Carmelo Anthony

-Isaiah Hartenstein

-Caleb Martin

-Joe Ingles

-Jeff Green

-Jeremy Lamb

-Gary Harris

-Taurean Prince

Just speculation though — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) May 24, 2022

Each player on the list addresses a need for the Nets whether it be depth at the forward position, rim-protecting, or shooting which always benefits a team with Kevin Durant to allow good floor spacing. What kind of splash the Nets will make in free agency will be seen soon, but it is nice to have a list of targets with more hopefully to be added.