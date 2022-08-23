Nets Update Ben Simmons Status Following Offseason Surgery

When the Brooklyn Nets completed a blockbuster trade to satisfy All-Star guard James Harden’s surprise mid-season trade request, Ben Simmons was the centerpiece of their return, along with Andre Drummond and Seth Curry. The Nets executed that trade knowing that Simmons, having such a long layover since he last played, would need a ramp-up period and thus would not be immediately available to play.

But Simmons’ highly anticipated Nets debut was postponed longer than expected after he suffered a back injury that held him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Simmons had a corrective offseason procedure to repair a herniated disc in his back, and the Nets expect him to be ready for the start of training camp. NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic” says that the three-time All-Star has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities.

“The Nets were without Simmons and Harris for the majority of last season, including their playoff series against Boston, but both are set to provide a major boost to the upcoming campaign,” Charania writes for “The Athletic”.

“Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three basketball activities following back surgery in May, and he is on track to be cleared for full five-on-five activities in the coming weeks, league sources say. The Nets and Simmons expect him to be ready for training camp in late September.”

Ex Nets Coach Has Full Circle Moment

Byron Scott was the head coach of the New Jersey Nets during their back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003, led by NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd.

Things came full circle for the ex-Nets coach as he was the head coach of Jason Kidd’s son TJ’s team at the TJ Kidd Celebrity Basketball Game in Santa Monica, California this past weekend per Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports Network.

“Lots of love for [Byron Scott] Glad we made this happen. Glad we got the W as well. Had such a fun time,” Kidd said on Twitter.

Lots of love for @official_bscott . Glad we made this happen. Glad we got the W as well. Had such a fun time. #TheTJKClassic 🏀 https://t.co/isWYjAEejr — TJ Kidd (@TJKidd__) August 22, 2022

Nets Believe They Can Contend for Title

The Nets are looking to return to the finals for the first time since Scott was the coach and are in a great position to do so with the roster as currently constructed.

Already having a three-headed monster of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons, the Nets were able to further solidify their roster with the offseason additions of Royce O’Neale and TJ Warren. Charania adds that with the roster they were able to construct, the Nets believe they are a championship-level team.

“For their part, the Nets believe they have improved the roster and have a championship-level team. The Nets traded for Royce O’Neale, signed T.J. Warren, and brought back Patty Mills and Nic Claxton while expecting the full returns of three-time All-Star Simmons and Joe Harris,” Charania added.

“All-Star Kyrie Irving also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.”

All signs point to the Nets running it back for at least one more season. If that comes to fruition, they could be among the top contenders.

