Nets Urged to Make Trade for $20 Million, 7-Foot Center

The Brooklyn Nets have a record of 14-12 in the Eastern Conference. It is a bit early for them to be looking toward the playoffs, but if Brooklyn wants to contend for the postseason, they need to make a change, particularly in the frontcourt.

The Nets were linked to Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins earlier this season, but no progression seems to be coming from those talks. While they continue the search for secondary help, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report is urging Brooklyn to strike a deal for Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba, who is currently on a 2-year, $20 million deal.

“The Nets need more help on the interior behind Nic Claxton. In a perfect world, said assistance would come from someone who could clean up mistakes on the defensive end and not spoil the spacing on offense. Bamba could be up to the task,” Buckley writes via Bleacher Report.

“For his career, he’s averaged 2.7 blocks and 11.5 rebounds per 36 minutes and shot 35.3 percent from three. He should also be available for the right price since the Magic have reduced his role to clear the runway for the ascending Bol Bol.”

Bamba Could Help Solve Many of Nets Interior Woes

With only one true center in Nic Claxton, the front office has asked players like Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale to step up in the rebounding column. Having an additional seven-footer like Bamba in the paint could be the difference maker in Brooklyn’s early struggles.

At 7’0” with a wingspan of 7’10”, Bamba could clean up the mistakes on the defensive end, something his career 11.5 rebounds per 36 minutes can attest to. As a bonus, his 35.3% shooting from beyond the arc show his ability to space the ball on offense.

He does not do anything exceptionally well, but in Brooklyn’s system, he could become a key player if the Nets make a deep playoff run. With Orlando trending toward building its future around center Bol Bol, now might be a perfect time for ownership to make a deal.

Jacque Vaughan Sounds off After Loss to Celtics

All-Star forward Kevin Durant has been asked to do a lot for the Nets recently. Brooklyn has been able to lean heavily on Durant for temporary success, but as seen in their loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, it is not a sustainable model against more talented teams.

Despite the absence of top defenders like Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart, Boston took a straight-up approach to defending the two-time NBA Finals MVP throughout the first three quarters. But in the final period, they double-teamed Durant and forced other Nets players to step up and score which resulted in a Brooklyn loss.

“Just overall, we have to take advantage when teams double-team. If you’re going to send a second guy at our best player, then we’ve got to make you pay for it. … Two times it was T.J. [Warren], who hasn’t practiced or played with us; little hesitation on his cut down the middle,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said via the New York Post.

“Then the other times, I think once we swing-swing that thing and it gets to the second guy, you’ve got to shoot it. So they were able to close out on more than couple occasions where they double-team, still were able to close out on our shooters. Can’t allow that to happen.”

With their win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last game, the Nets have climbed to 4th place in the Eastern Conference.