The New Frontrunner for Andre Drummond Could Affect Nets Title Hopes

The NBA trade deadline was at 3 pm on Thursday, and a lot of moves were made in the final hours by clubs looking to improve and make a push for the playoffs. But for Andre Drummond, a time constraint won’t be a problem in the search for a new team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally bought out Drummond’s contract after sitting him out from play since February 12th, currently making him a free agent. Several teams have shown interest in the nine-year veteran including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat. Despite several teams salivating at the chance to sign the former Detroit Piston, one team has emerged as a clear frontrunner.

Boston Celtics Have Emerged as Drummond Favorites

A clear front runner has emerged in the Drummond sweepstakes and that is the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have reportedly already met with the two-time All-Star as told by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Celtics met with Andre Drummond today. Boston would like to add him to fill their hole in the middle. Boston has a real shot at him,” Woj said via NBC Sports.

Despite their 22-23 record, the Celtics are already loaded with talent, headlined by 2021 All-Stars Jalen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Adding another All-Star caliber player to the mix could make Boston just as lethal as the 2nd place Brooklyn Nets.

There is a real possibility that the Celtics and Nets could meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Drummond Is Being Courted by Multiple Teams

Drummond is also set to speak with the Lakers, Hornets, Clippers, and New York Knicks. The Lakers were clear favorites at the beginning of the conversations, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote saying that “the league believed” he would sign with Los Angeles, but the 2-time all-star seems to be willing to hear other teams’ cases.

Wojnarowski called Drummond “the crown jewel of the NBA buyout market”, and his performance this year speaks for itself. Averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, any team would exponentially improve with the four-time rebounding champion on their squad.

The James Harden Trade Set up Drummond’s Buyout

The Brooklyn Nets are also contenders for the 27-year-old veteran, an ironic choice for Drummond considering the history he has with the Nets.

We all remember the James Harden trade earlier this year, where four teams were involved in making the change possible, one team being the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs acquired Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen, and with the acquisition of the young and ever-developing big man, Cleveland has made it a point of emphasis to build around him. That became evident when they sat Drummond at halftime during a game in mid-February.

Looking past that, the Nets are in a bit of a tough spot at the center position after giving up Allen. Drummond is known for his traditional post play and tenacious rebounding, something the Nets lack even with veteran DeAndre Jordan and recent acquisition Blake Griffin.

Acquiring Drummond can only improve Brooklyn’s title hopes.

