Newest Nets Player Gets Warm Send-off From Former G-League Team [WATCH]

In a move that added some depth to their froncourt, the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday signed forward Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract.

Cook, a 6-foot-8 forward who went undrafted out of Iowa in 2019, will be available to play for the Nets when they host the Orlando Magic on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer.

But before Cook arrived in Brooklyn, he had a warm send-off from the team he left.

Hugs All Around for Tyler Cook

Cook had been playing with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G-League affiliate, this season — and he’d been lighting it up. In eight games with the Wolves, the 23-year-old averaged 20.8 points on 59.8 percent shooting to go along with 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. His best game came against the Long Island Nets, when he went off for 31 points against Brooklyn’s G-League affiliate.

Through 5 games for the Iowa Wolves Tyler Cook is leading the team in Points (20.4), Rebounds (8.8), and Assists (5) Per Game Tyler is proving why he BELONGS in the NBA@iamtc25 @iawolves pic.twitter.com/LpLFjeGy6V — The Standpoint (@TheStandPoint_) February 20, 2021

In what amounted to 54 seconds of wholesomeness, the Wolves on Wednesday posted a video on their official Twitter account of Cook’s send-off. Cook got high fives and hugs from members of the Wolves as they said their goodbyes, culminating with a brief speech from Iowa coach Sam Newman-Beck.

“Obviously, everyone knows, but congrats, Tyler. Going to Brooklyn,” Newman-Beck said. “We’re going to miss you, but you worked your butt so we’re happy for you. We’ll miss you, but go do your thing.”

some wholesome content for your timeline. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ruH0DHMZnz — Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) February 25, 2021

One teammate then shouted, “Go get paid!”

NBA teams can extend players to a second 10-day before having to decide whether to keep them.

“I appreciate y’all,” Cook told his now-former teammates and coaches. “Thank you for everything.”

The Wolves then broke the hudde with a “1-2-3-T-Cook!”

Here are some of Tyler Cook’s G-League highlights from last season pic.twitter.com/BZAWDECJvi — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) February 24, 2021

Nets Roster Shuffling

The Nets’ signing of Cook wasn’t their only roster transaction this week. They also waived guards Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert in addition to forward/center Noah Vonleh, Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charnia reported that the Nets plan to sign Shumpert and Roberson back to 10-day contracts if they clear waivers on Friday, which would allow Brooklyn more time to evaluate a couple of players who haven’t spent much time on the court for them.

Guard Iman Shumpert and forward Andre Roberson plan to sign 10-day contracts with the Nets when they clear waivers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets maintaining flexibility ahead of guarantee deadline this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2021

The roster moves give the Nets some extra flexibiliy as they eye potential targets via trade or the buyout market in the weeks to come.

The Nets keep roster flexibility to take on players in trades or the buyout/free agent market. https://t.co/rs6GYsxrVb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2021

