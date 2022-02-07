Kevin Durant Wants James Harden to Stay with Nets on 1 Condition: Report

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and James Harden are close friends. They began their careers together on the Oklahoma City Thunder and remained tight even after the Thunder traded Harden to the Houston Rockets in 2012.

Durant played a significant role in Harden coming to the Nets last season after the latter requested a trade from the Rockets. KD was in the Beard’s ear, telling the lefty to urge Houston to send him to Brooklyn.

The recruiting worked, as the Rockets traded Harden to the Nets on January 13, 2021.

With Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving leading the way, the Nets were projected to win the championship last season. However, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games. Harden and Irving suffered injuries, helping the Bucks win the series and ultimately the title.

Pundits picked the Nets to compete for the championship this season. However, Brooklyn is only in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. Harden is playing through a hamstring and hand injury, Durant is out with a sprained MCL in his left knee and Irving can only play in road games since he hasn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

Multiple reports have stated that Harden is upset in Brooklyn and interested in playing for the Philadelphia 76ers since Daryl Morey is their president of basketball operations. Harden and Morey had a healthy relationship on the Rockets and the former’s game meshes well with Joel Embiid’s

The Nets and Sixers have spoken about a potential Harden trade. However, it’s worth mentioning that Durant doesn’t want Brooklyn to trade his friend — under one condition.

Durant Wants Harden to Stay in Brooklyn

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Durant wants Harden to stay in Brooklyn. However, there’s a catch: Harden has to be committed to playing hard for the Nets and doing everything it takes to win a championship.

“Durant has significant sway with the organization, but he isn’t telling Tsai and Marks what they ought to do at the trade deadline, sources said,” Wojnarowski and Shelburne wrote. “Durant still wants Harden, sources said, but wants a committed Harden.”

Harden has looked disengaged on offense and defense several times since Durant went down with his knee injury. The Nets have lost eight games in a row and would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

Harden has told Durant and the Nets that he is committed to winning in Brooklyn long-term. However, his actions occasionally suggest otherwise.

Harden’s Private Grousing Has Made Its Way Throughout the League

According to Wojnarowski and Shelburne, Harden’s “private grousing about Nets coaches, teammates and the organization has made its way throughout the league.” The one-time MVP wanted a lesser workload in Brooklyn since he had a high usage rate in Houston.

However, with Durant out and Irving being a part-time player, Harden has been asked to do more than he thought he would.

“Harden’s private grousing about Nets coaches, teammates and the organization has made its way throughout the league, but those who’ve worked with him in the past understand that’s how it goes in troubled times with him,” Wojnarowski and Shelburne wrote. “Almost anyone who has spent considerable time with Harden in the NBA concedes that he can be quick to blame others — and seldom himself.”

Harden couldn’t win a championship with Dwight Howard, Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook. If he fails to win one with Durant and Irving and ends up on the Sixers, his legacy will take a massive hit.