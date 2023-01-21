Nic Claxton Sends Strong Message on Kyrie Irving After Masterclass in Nets Win

After a rough stretch of games, the Brooklyn Nets picked up a much-needed win on Friday night, taking down the Utah Jazz by a score of 117-106. With Kevin Durant sidelined, the rest of the Nets have been forced to step up, and Kyrie Irving did just that against Utah.

The star point guard put up some incredible numbers, helping the Nets snap a four-game losing streak. After the game, Nets big man Nic Claxton spoke about what it’s like playing with Irving when he’s dominating the game as he did against the Jazz.

“I mean, tonight, last night, I’m really observing out there on the court,” Claxton said via the Nets official YouTube channel. “As you’re watching them, it’s like he’s just in a different world. He’s locked in, he’s in a different type of zone, and he makes those big shots time and time again. And you just watch it and don’t take it for granted. Just having a guy that creates shots from all three levels the way he can.”

Irving was the unquestioned star of the show in Brooklyn’s win over Utah. Only three other players on the Nets cracked double-digit points, but Irving dropped a season-high 48 in the win. He paired that total with 11 rebounds, six assists, and four steals, all while shooting 18-of-29 from the floor and 8-of-15 from behind the three-point line.

As for Claxton, he gave Irving some much-needed help in the scoring column, as he was the only other Brooklyn player to score 20 or more points. He ended the night with 20 points, five rebounds, an assist, and four blocks on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.

Kyrie Irving Shows Confidence in Ben Simmons

While Irving’s 48-point performance was enough to get the job done against the Jazz, Brooklyn will need other guys to step up, too. Ben Simmons will likely have to take on a larger role as a scorer, but in one of their recent losses to the Boston Celtics, he failed to record a single point (despite logging nine rebounds and 13 assists).

But after that game, Irving showed support for Simmons, noting that he needs to focus on being the best version of himself.

”He’s just gotta be himself. We’re not gonna put too much pressure on him,” Irving told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “We’re not gonna let this one particular game or any other games where he scored eight points, four points, it doesn’t matter. It’s all on us as a team to collectively put points on the board, and when he gets his opportunities, we just want him to be aggressive.”

"He's the second-best player on the team. He can't NOT score." The #InsideTheNBA Crew reacts to Ben Simmons' 0-PT performance tonight pic.twitter.com/BUi640LYkx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 13, 2023

Kyrie Irving Only Worried About Playoffs

Not only is Irving confident in Simmons, but he’s confident in the Nets. During their recent skid, he stated that he doesn’t think games actually matter until April.

“These are warmup games. The big performances come in late April,” Irving told Winfield. “Just have to enjoy it and smile at how you lose and be able to pick yourself back up. I’m doing the best job I can. I wish I could make a few more shots within the minutes and be efficient. I know that will come and I’ll continue to prepare the best way I know how and be a better example for the guys in the locker room.”