Nets Almost Traded Promising Big Man For Movable Draft Pick: Report

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a blockbuster trade by shipping James Harden out of town in exchange for Ben Simmons along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

Since the trade, things have been looking better for the Nets as they snapped their losing skid and are riding a two game win streak into the All Star Break, albeit the wins did come against the Knicks and Kings.

In the victory over the Knicks, Drummond put up 19 rebounds and 11 points, looking like the Pistons version of him all over again when he was a 20/20 machine. However, this trade did bring another center into the mix and there’s a bit of a logjam at the position.

This led to the Nets shopping Nic Claxton, the promising young big man, and they almost had a deal that would’ve sent him to the Toronto Raptors.

Claxton Nearly Dealt

Speaking on his own podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said the deal would’ve sent Claxton to Toronto in exchange for a first round pick.

“I think one thing that happened at the trade deadline that I heard was that they were very close to a deal with Toronto that would have sent Claxton to Toronto for a first round pick and some protections on it,” said Lowe via RealGM. “I think their intention was to sort of refit the roster by maybe flipping that pick for another wing, another shooter. Robert Covington’s name was mentioned. And sort of balance it out. That trade fell apart and Toronto went in another direction.”

This deal would’ve freed up the logjam a little bit and it would’ve gotten the Nets something in return. News of the Raptors wanting Claxton wasn’t exactly a well-kept secret, but it was never clear before that a deal was this close to being completed.

Claxton is just 22-years-old, and with the Nets on a “win-now” timeline, it would’ve made sense to deal him, especially after the trade for Drummond. Going forward, Drummon and LaMarcus Aldridge will likely take up the bulk of the minutes at center with Blake Griffin filling in here and there.

What Does the Future Hold?

Steve Nash said “we have five centers,” when asked why Nic Claxton didn’t see the floor vs Kings.

Adds “He’s gonna have to be patient and see how we go here.” — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) February 15, 2022

Claxton hasn’t played since the February 4 loss to the Utah Jazz where he only played five minutes. Since then, he’s been riding the bench and it’s clear that his role on the team is up in the air.

With so many centers on the team, it’s definitely difficult for him to find consistent minutes.

When he’s on the floor, he provides a lot of energy and can actually be a strong defender at times, but it’s clear coach Steve Nash wants to ride his veterans a bit more, and there’s no reason not to considering how productive they still are.

It’s not clear if Claxton’s NBA future is with the Nets or another team, but for this year at least it’s seeming like he’ll be on the outside looking in while Brooklyn goes on their playoff run.

