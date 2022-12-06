Nike Names Kyrie Irving Replacement After Cutting Ties With Nets Star

Although he was in the final year of his deal with sneaker mega-giant Nike, there was still some optimism that the two sides could work out a deal to keep Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving as a signature athlete on the brand past this season. But on December 5, Nike decided to rip the bandage on their relationship with the Nets star, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the brand has officially cut ties with Irving.

“Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of the most popular signature shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent,” Charania tweeted on December 5.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of the most popular signature shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent," Charania tweeted on December 5.

The insider also noted that in the wake of Nike terminating its deal with Irving, a pathway has opened to bring Memphis Grizzlies star and 2022 NBA Most Improved Player award winner Ja Morant to the forefront. Charania says Morant will be the company’s next signature athlete, replacing Kyrie.

“Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future. The parties have been working on this for several months,” Charania tweeted on December 5.

"Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months," Charania tweeted on December 5.

Nike Founder: “Kyrie Stepped Over the Line”

The termination of Irving’s Nike contract is just the latest consequence to come as a result of him sharing the link to a film that featured anti-Semitic tropes in October. Although the All-Star point guard eventually apologized for his decision to share the link, it was not in a timely enough fashion, as different forms of backlash followed as a result of his decision.

The sneaker giant was supposed to release Irving’s eighth signature sneaker later this year, which would have been the final installment of his current contract. But on November 4, Nike suspended Irving stating that he “stepped over the line” by sharing the link.

“I would doubt that we would go back, but I don’t know for sure. Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple, so he made some statements that we just can’t abide by, and that’s why we ended the relationship. And yeah, I was fine with that,” Nike co-founder Phil Knight said during an appearance on MSNBC in November.

"I would doubt that we would go back, but I don't know for sure. Kyrie stepped over the line. It's kind of that simple, so he made some statements that we just can't abide by, and that's why we ended the relationship. And yeah, I was fine with that," Nike co-founder Phil Knight said during an appearance on MSNBC in November.

Kyrie Urged to “Reshape Sneaker Landscape” With Next Move

With Irving’s deal at Nike officially over, he will likely have a host of suitors looking to sign him to an endorsement deal this summer, depending on how far he and the Nets can go this year. Pat Benson of “Sports Illustrated” says Irving is a player that can “reshape the sneaker landscape” by signing with a Chinese sneaker company.

“Kyrie Irving is always thinking big picture. He could reshape the sneaker landscape by signing a sneaker contract with a Chinese company like Anta, Li-Ning, or Peak. All three sportswear brands already have a foothold in the NBA with several star players,” Benson wrote for Sports Illustrated in August.

“Like all of the other brands, these companies put out reputable sneakers with good tech and possess a strong global presence. Landing Irving would be the biggest win in their company’s history.”

What will Kyrie’s next move be? We’ll just have to wait to find out.