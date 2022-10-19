$100 Million Big Man Revealed as Potential Nets Trade Target, Sources

The Brooklyn Nets still have a major question mark at center this season. Currently, their plan is to give the minutes to their developing big men, Nic Claxton and Day’ron Sharpe. Ben Simmons is also anticipated to get runs at center for the Nets. All have shown potential so far this season, even Simmons, whose versatility at center gives the Nets a lot of options both offensively and defensively, with Simmons being both the biggest and main ball handler for the Nets. However, while they have played well so far, they likely aren’t the answer when it comes to defending other conference big men like Joel Embiid and Robert Williams.

Multiple free agent big men have been linked to the Nets. Anyone from Dwight Howard, Hassan Whiteside, DeMarcus Cousins, and one of the newest being new free agent Derrick Favors after he was bought out by the Houston Rockets have been named as potential answers to the Nets’ question mark at center. However, recently an NBA executive told Heavy another potential big man he feels that the Nets could trade for.

Eastern Conference Executive Reveals Potential Nets Trade Target

In a conversation with Heavy.com’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney, one Eastern Conference executive mentioned that because the Nets have good young players to deal he could see them upgrading their center position via trade at the deadline.

“The big question is, would they trade away any of their young guys to get in someone who can help them win now? Nic Claxton has value. Cam Thomas has value. Day’Ron Sharpe has value. You could package some of them with Seth Curry to get to where you can make a good offer, if the Bulls come out badly, for example, you could make an offer for (Nikola) Vucevic,” the executive told Heavy.

Vucevic has been reported to be on the block for the Chicago Bulls and after averaging 17.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game last season he could be an excellent fit for the Nets.

Seth Curry has already been a name that has been reported that could be on the move this season, and the executive floated the idea of pairing one of their young players with value with Thomas, who teams have been interested in. Or Sharpe and Claxton, who will be given big opportunities this season.

Seth Curry Could be Traded Midseason

One executive has already previously told Heavy that he believes the team could deal Curry or Joe Harris at the deadline, and perhaps either could be a piece in a deal for Vucevic or another upgrade to the Nets frontcourt.

“One of them [Curry or Harris] will get dealt before the deadline, that would be my guess. Both are really good shooters. Obviously, that is their skill. But both are bad defenders who will be targeted in the playoffs. Obviously, finding a new home for either guy has not been the priority for them this summer so, no, they have not really had talks about a deal for either guy, so far.

But I suspect they’ll want to come out and see how healthy Harris is, see if he is back to his old form, then they may start to figure out what they can get for him vs. what they can get for Curry. Harris has more value if he can show he is healthy — he is not as poor a defender as Curry. If they’re going to try to make a deep playoff run, Harris is more likely the one they’d keep,” the executive told Heavy.