Nets Guard Has Literal Title Dreams: ‘I See Holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy’

William Arthur Ward once wrote, “If you can imagine it, you can achieve it. If you can dream it, you can become it.” Clearly, Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills has a similar philosophy where his hardwood exploits are concerned.

On Saturday, the New York Post published a Q&A with the Aussie sharpshooter, who is just a handful of days removed from dropping a 30-piece on the Toronto Raptors. The piece touched on a number of topics, including Mills’ thoughts on Brooklyn’s unique culture, overcoming racism as a youth and James Harden’s beard.

However, the biggest revelation to come out of exercise may be that Mills literally visualizes himself delivering an NBA championship to the Nets.

“I envision it on a regular basis of winning a championship here and how that would feel,” Mills said. “It would really be another level of passion and excitement for this place.”

Mills Describes His Championship Dreams





Play



Patty Mills PUT ON A SHOW! 30 PTS 7 THREES Full Highlights vs Raptors 🔥 Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets – Full Game Highlights | December 14, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season 📌 SHOP OUR MERCH: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Twitter: twitter.com/HoHighlights 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & COMMENT for MORE! #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2021-12-15T03:19:43Z

When probed by the Post’s Steve Serby about whether or not he actually visualizes Brooklyn’s title win, Mills reiterated that doing so is a normal part of his routine.

“Oh mate, on a regular basis,” he reassured. “That’s how I operate, being able to visualize these things and open my mind to it, it helps me get up every day and go about my craft how I do, because it really gets me going.”

So what exactly does Mills dream up as part of his championship fantasy?

“I see holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy with my teammates. I see us having a parade throughout Brooklyn, that consists of going over the Brooklyn Bridge,” he said. “These are all things that are just in my own little fantasy world that helps me get up and be a professional and want to win. It’s part of my make-up of who I am. I love winning and I think visualizing all these types of things helps me go about it that way.”

Of course, Mills knows more than most what winning a title actually looks like. He got a ring back in 2014 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Does Mills Think the Nets Can Get There Without Kyrie?

Although the Nets are about to get a boost in the form of Kyrie Irving’s return, the seven-time All-Star is only expected to participate in road games. So, it’s difficult to forecast how much impact he’ll actually have as relates to making the Finals and winning out.

In any case, Mills believes the Nets can get the job done whether Kyrie is playing or not.

“That’s a loaded question, mate,” Mills said when asked about the team’s prospects sans Irving. “But look, I think where we’re at now, I think we can win a championship with who we have. But those odds increase even more with Kyrie, yeah.”

READ NEXT: