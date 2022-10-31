Former Nets Star Proposes Trade for Lakers 8-Time All-Star Amid Ongoing Struggles

After the drama-filled offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, they had about two weeks to start the season with little to no drama besides their poor record. However, that all changed after Kyrie Irving tweeted and posted on Instagram a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is filled with anti-Semitic tropes, according to an article written by Rolling Stone. His social media actions were quickly condemned by the Nets and team governor Joe Tsai. The NBA also released a statement denouncing hate speech following Irving’s tweets. Irving made a comment of his own and also had a heated exchange at the press conference following Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Nets season is now again in limbo with the recent drama with Irving. Some have called for the team to waive Kyrie and trade Kevin Durant, and just rebuild. Which is fair. After the public criticism from Tsai it’s unclear if trust will remain with the franchise moving forward. Because of the slow start and drama, trades have been speculated and even proposed online, including this one shared by Boston Celtics legend and former Net, Paul Pierce.

Paul Pierce Starts Nets Trade Rumor

The Nets currently sit with a 1-5 record and have struggled to find their identity. Former Nets player Paul Pierce took to Twitter and declared it time to start rumors for the Nets to trade Kevin Durant for Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

“What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets. I think it’s time to start the AD for KD rumors right now,” Pierce tweeted.

What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD for KD rumors right now 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 30, 2022

The Lakers were whispered about as a potential Durant trade destination this summer after Durant requested a trade, but nothing of substance never materialized. Now, Pierce is trying to fuel rumors for a trade that would bring KD to Los Angeles to team up with LeBron James. Obviously, it is a video game-like trade and with the Lakers only having two first round picks to deal makes little to no sense for the Nets, but it is a name.

For now, a Durant trade seems unlikely. Any team with the right players to include in a Durant deal would likely wait until an offseason to trade top talent to make sure they can compete this season, and the Nets have him under contract for four seasons so they also don’t want to trade him. Irving, however, could be a player to be traded.

NBA Executive Predicts Kyrie Irving Trade

Just ahead of the start of this NBA season, an NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that if any player were to be traded from the Nets it would be Kyrie Irving. He was asked about the possibility of an in-season Durant trade after the possibility of that was reported by Ric Bucher. He quickly refuted that report.

“Not at the deadline, no. Maybe Kyrie, because of his contract, he is going to be a free agent. So if the year is a disappointment early on, then yes, you would at least have to explore the trade market on Kyrie. You won’t get good value because of all the baggage Kyrie has and because it would probably be a short-term rental. We’ll see how it goes with the Lakers, but if they have a good year and feel like they’re just a Kyrie away from contending next year, they’ll be in a position to get him next summer. So that drags down his trade value,” the Eastern Conference Executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney.