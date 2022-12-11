Nets ‘Interested In’ Potential Trade for Multiple Toronto Raptors All-Stars and Starters

This summer, the team that had the best odds of acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets was, surprisingly, the Toronto Raptors. However, Toronto remained hesitant to include the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year award winner Scottie Barnes in the deal, but if they had were a ‘serious threat’ to land Durant according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While the two teams were unable to make a deal happen during the 2022 offseason, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has reported that the Nets are among several teams that are listed as potential players that the Raptors could look to trade in a fire sale.

“The list of teams interested in [Pascal] Siakam, [OG] Anunoby (especially Anunoby), [Fred] VanVleet and [Gary] Trent is varied, likely including the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Lakers, Suns, Kings and Nets, among others,” Pincus wrote.

Toronto Raptors Players Fits in Brooklyn

Pincus didn’t write which teams are interested in which players, but it is safe to rule out some of these. Fred VanVleet isn’t a player the Nets would trade for without dealing Kyrie Irving. While he is an upgrade from Patty Mills or Edmund Sumner, the 2022 NBA All-Star wouldn’t be dealt to be a Nets backup. Pincus did also state that he’d fit better on younger developing squads.

Pascal Siakam is definitely one of the more intriguing names for the Nets, who don’t have much depth at center. Currently, Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe are holding down the fort in the Brooklyn frontcourt, but they would likely welcome a quality big man. Especially one with the production of Siakam. The All-Star is averaging 25.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. Siakam also brings a defensive presence that would make the Nets one of the better defensive teams with lineups with Siakam, Claxton, and the strong defense of Ben Simmons.

Gary Trent Jr. sounds like he is more available than the other Toronto players Pincus listed. “I don’t think they want to keep Trent,” a source told Pincus, who cited his salary as a possible cause for the move. Trent is being paid $17.5 million this season with an $18.8 million option for 2023-24.

Trent is a tremendous scorer and is somewhat limited on the Raptors squad. However, he doesn’t bring much production outside of his scoring, bringing down only 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. That’s where O.G. Anunoby, if he is available, makes more sense with his well-rounded play. Anunoby is averaging a career-high 19 points per game on over 47% shooting while also grabbing nearly 6 boards per game (5.8). Anunoby also has a career shooting percentage of 36.8% from behind the three point line, making him a slightly more attractive addition.

Nets Also Linked to Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba

The Toronto Raptors were the second team that the Nets have been reported to have a clear interest in one of their players. One NBA Executive told Heavy Sports that Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic could be the perfect addition for the Nets.

“If they could somehow get Mo Bamba, for example, from the Magic, that would be the perfect situation for them. He is going to have a lot of suitors, though, when the Magic are eligible to trade him, and the Nets do not have the first-round picks to make a deal work. They could get a third team into the works, a team like Dallas, where they send out Patty Mills to the Mavericks, the Mavs send Josh Green and another guy, Frank Ntilikina or someone, to Orlando, and the next send Cam Thomas to Orlando with Bamba going to Brooklyn. But again, the Magic will want picks for Bamba, most likely, and they’re probably going to be able to do better than that for him,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports.