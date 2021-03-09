Pro-Bowl Receiver Has Scoop on Nets Adding Another All-Star

In the eyes of many, the Brooklyn Nets are already the runaway favorite to win the NBA title this year, especially after the signing of six-time All-Star Blake Griffin on Monday. Sean Marks and the Nets’ front office don’t appear to be done making changes to improve Brooklyn’s roster ahead of the March 25th trade deadline.

Usually, it is Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania who breaks the biggest news in the NBA, but this time around the latest news surrounding the Nets came from an unlikely source.

While Bears Pro-Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson awaited his own fate as the NFL franchise tag deadline drew near, he found time to deliver some breaking news of his own.

Andre Drummond Has Sights Set on Brooklyn

Per sources, Andre Drummond will be signing with the [Brooklyn] Nets,” Robinson said on Tuesday via his Twitter account.

“They get some reinforcement on the defensive end and the glass. Look for them to still be active around the trade deadline lol”

Contrary to Robinson’s report the Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be Drummond’s preferred landing spot if he can reach a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

“There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say,” Stein tweeted on Monday.

“Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline.”

Dan Gilbert Could Play Hardball With Andre Drummond

Drummond’s infatuation with joining LeBron James and the Lakers may be the thing that prevents him from getting his wish of leaving Cleveland. We all know how rocky the situation got between Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert and LeBron after his exit from Cleveland in 2010.

Former Cavaliers guard Baron Davis recently detailed how Gilbert held him, hostage, when he found out that Davis wanted to leave the Cavaliers to join James in South Beach.

I remember Dan Gilbert sent a message to me he wouldn’t let me out my deal if I went to play with LEBRON!!! Facts,” Davis tweeted on Tuesday.

“He knew that where I was going so they played hardball… he said if I went to play with LEBRON he would win a title. I told him LEBRON gonna win one anyway.”

Andre Drummond Has Multiple Ties To Nets

On the season Drummond is putting up stellar numbers, although he is playing on a mediocre team. On the year the two-time All-Star is averaging 14.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Given his ties to New York as a native of Mount Vernon, you could see why Drummond may be considering the Nets as an option.

Drummond also famously got an assist from Nets head coach Steve Nash in the 2016 Slam Dunk Competition:

Sean Marks and the rest of the Nets’ front office are taking on the role of the aggressors as the March 25 trade deadline draws closer. The Nets are loading the deck for what they hope is a deep championship run.

