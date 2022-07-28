Proposed Kevin Durant Trade Gives Nets Massive Three Player, Three Draft Pick Haul

The Brooklyn Nets have been especially gratuitous in granting their franchise player Kevin Durant his trade request and working actively to find a trade partner. But just because they have been gratuitous doesn’t mean they have been naive. Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks have made it clear that they will not pull the trigger on any trade unless they get a fair return on a player of Durant’s caliber. And as a 12-time All-Star and 2-time NBA Finals MVP winner they want the haul they receive in exchange for Durant to be substantial.

Shams Charania of “The Athletic” revealed that the Boston Celtics offered the Nets a trade package centered around their All-Star Jaylen Brown, and also included Derrick White and a draft pick. Brooklyn declined and counter-offered to say the deal would have to include Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks, and another rotation player.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard recently proposed a trade that would be more than enough for the Celtics to land the All-NBA forward.

The full terms are:

Celtics receive:

Kevin Durant

Nets receive:

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Robert Williams

Three 1st round picks

Broussard: Nets Should Insist on Massive Demand From Celtics

Celtics star Jayson Tatum may have solidified himself as a top 10 player in the NBA during this last playoff run. And after holding a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics could be one move away from going from title contenders to NBA champions. With the additions of key players in Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon, they have already improved their roster. Adding Durant could put them in the driver’s seat to win next year’s title.

Hungry to win a league-leading 18th championship, Broussard believes the Nets are in a position to “demand” a King’s ransom from the Celtics if they are serious about adding Durant.

“If they wanna give up Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and if I’m the Nets, I’m demanding Robert Williams III as well and three first-round picks,” Broussard said on the July 28 episode of FS1’s First Things First.

“If they wanna give up some type of deal like that, then maybe it happens.”

But Broussard also believes that the most likely scenario is Durant still being a member of the Nets next season.

“We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What’s the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn,” he added.

Where in the world is Kevin Durant going? "We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/EiFlPAuL7r — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 28, 2022

Insider: Celtics Should Swap Brown for Durant ‘in a Heartbeat’

There is a lot for the Celtics to consider in a potential trade for Durant. For one, Jaylen Brown was far and away their best player in the NBA Finals after an abysmal performance by Jayson Tatum. He is also one of the best defenders in the league.

There could be logic in the Celtics giving their players a chance to run it back. After all, they did hold a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the Finals before ultimately falling in six games.

But despite all of the factors involved, Kevin O’Connor of “The Ringer” says he would swap Brown for Durant “in a heartbeat”.

“If I were the Celtics, I would give up Brown in a heartbeat for Durant. Durant is still far and away the superior player, although Brown turns just 26 in October, making him eight years younger than Durant and still offering plenty of upside,” O’Connor writes.

“For now, KD is a more efficient scorer, a savvier playmaker, and a more impactful defender. It isn’t even close. KD turns 34 later this year but still plays like he was formulated in a basketball lab. The Celtics have an opportunity to win a championship after coming within two wins last year—and pairing Durant with Jayson Tatum brings them closer.”

The closer the offseason trends toward training camp, the more likely it seems that KD and Kyrie Irving will be on this Nets roster in 2023. It will be interesting to see what the outcome is.

