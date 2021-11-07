Nets Rookie Cam Thomas Makes Eye-Opening G League Debut

Efficient? Well, no. But impressive nonetheless? Sure.

That sums up the G League debut of anticipated Nets rookie Cam Thomas, who was chosen with the 27th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft out of LSU. Thomas and the Long Island Nets opened their season with a loss to Delaware on Saturday, but he notched 35 points in 35 minutes, with six rebounds and two assists.

Thomas shot 10-for-23 from the field and only 1-for-7 from the 3-point line. Expectations for him have been raised since his performance in the Las Vegas Summer League, when he was named MVP of the tournament after averaging 27.0 points in 28.8 minutes, shooting 42.3% from the field.

Cam Thomas is a PURE SCORER 💯 the summer league mvp scored 35 points in 35 minutes tonight for the @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/0i57nVH0tY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 7, 2021

Thomas has appeared in five games for the Nets thus far, but has yet to make a shot, missing all six of his attempts to this point. He has averaged just 3.3 minutes in what have been garbage-time appearances.

Despite his obvious knack for scoring, it remains doubtful that Thomas will contribute significantly to the Nets this season, especially with ace bench guard Patty Mills on board. But an injury to Mills—while point guard Kyrie Irving remains away from the team because of New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate—could force Thomas into action.

Thomas Has a Bright Future With Nets

Even if he does not pitch in with the Nets, Thomas has established himself as a player to watch for the team’s future. He was volume scorer in college, averaging 23.0 points despite shooting just 40.6% from the field, and while the Nets will want him to improve his percentages, there is no doubt that they are excited about his future.

Thomas, remember, had 21 points in the Nets preseason opener in October. It helps that he is being mentored by some of the top scorers in the history of the league—Kevin Durant and James Harden.

“I’ve learned a lot of tricks form them just by watching them when I wasn’t in the league, just by watching them, you know,” Thomas said. “When James was in Houston, I really picked up a lot of his moves, tricks of the trade, the way he draws fouls. I got a lot of that from when he was in Houston. Even last year in Brooklyn, I was watching him. … Seeing him up close and personal, it is even better because you’re getting actual hands-on experience, you can really take some stuff from that.”





Cam Thomas Postgame Media | Nets vs. Lakers | 10/3/21 Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas speaks to the media after dropping 21 in a 123-97 win over the Lakers. 2021-10-04T16:22:30Z

Day’Ron Sharpe Makes Debut, Too

Also making his G League debut was big man Day’Ron Sharpe, who has also appeared in four games for the Nets with limited playing time (1.8 points in 3.4 minutes). Sharpe averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in summer league, and was impressive for Long Island: 12 points, 13 rebounds, four blocked shots.

Sharpe is 6-foot-9 and a more natural power forward, but lined up at center for L.I.

Like Thomas, Sharpe is not expected to contribute with the Nets right off the bat. He was the 29th pick in the draft out of North Carolina and was acquired by the Nets in a draft-day trade that sent Landry Shamet to the Suns. The Nets also acquired Jevon Carter in the deal.