Security Has To Separate Kyrie and Bam Postgame [Watch]

On Saturday Brooklyn’s superstar trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant finally got their first win together after losing their previous two games. The Nets were able to hold off last year’s Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat 128-124 in a fourth-quarter nail-biter in which the Heat just would not go away every time the Nets got up double digits. Miami was without their star player Jimmy Butler who is currently in self-quarantine due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. While Miami was without their star one of their rising stars, Bam Adebayo stepped up as he finished with a career-high 41 points on the night. The fourth quarter was a duel between Bam and Kyrie as Bam had 12 points in the final period while Kyrie netted 18 points on 6-7 shooting. The two gladiators wanted to show each other respect after a hard-fought battle but NBA security quickly put an end to that.

Security Stops Kyrie and Bam Jersey Swap

Over the past two seasons, it has been customary for NBA players to swap jerseys with members of the other team as a sign of respect. It is a customary tradition that was adopted from the NFL. At the conclusion of Saturday’s contest, Bam and Kyrie tried swapping jerseys after a fourth-quarter battle in which they both made huge baskets to try and lead their respective teams to victory. Security quickly interjected when they saw what the two stars were trying to do as jersey swaps are against the league’s updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Players are also not allowed to hug or shake hands to minimize contact.

“I just want to follow NBA protocols,” Kyrie said to reporters after the game.” If there is anyone who would want to follow the league’s health and safety protocols it would be Kyrie. The Nets starting point guard was fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. The fine was issued after a video surfaced where Kyrie was seen celebrating his older sister Asia’s 30th birthday party in a club, with no mask on. This violates league policies. Players are not supposed to be present at lounges, bars, or gatherings with 15 people or more.

Bam and Kyrie’s Relationship Goes Beyond Basketball

Bam just like Kyrie has ties to Northern New Jersey. Kyrie’s father Drederick Irving apparently helped pay for Adebayo’s AAU team as a teenager the Heat center told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “It’s all love, but in between the lines, we enemies.” The new rule as it pertains to post-game handshakes was a head-scratcher around the league. Players are falling on top of each other, sweating and breathing on each other for 48 minutes per game, so how much more harm can a 10-second handshake do? Regardless of the interjection Bam and Kyrie do intend to still do the jersey swap if they have not already. “I’ll give Kyrie the jersey on my own time,” Bam said.

