Seth Curry Sounds Off on Potentially Joining Steph and the Warriors

Seth Curry found himself in a number of trade rumors involving Kevin Durant this summer. After being one of the sweeteners in the blockbuster James Harden trade at last year’s trade deadline, Curry averaged nearly 15 points and over 2.5 rebounds and assists per game. Now, the sharpshooter again finds himself in trade discussions. However, recent reporting implies that the Brooklyn Nets never took the trade discussions to serious for Durant.

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones recently spoke about his experience in discussing trades for Durant with the Nets. Jones shared that while Phoenix was perhaps the most reported team involved in the trade talks that the talks were largely ‘nothing.’

“We had discussions with Brooklyn about their desires and what they were trying to do, but ultimately, I would say like most teams, there was nothing to it,” Jones said.

While the trade discussions for Durant were largely ‘nothing’ according to Jones and other teams, Curry still found himself in the rumors. In a recent profile of Curry’s brother Stephen Curry, Matt Sullivan shares part of a behind-the-scenes from a conversation with the Nets’ Seth Curry about the potential of them playing together possibly following a trade.

Seth Curry Talks Potential Warriors Trade

In the profile, Steph confirms to Sullivan that the Warriors were in fact, interested in acquiring Kevin Durant at one time.

“There was a conversation internally amongst us about ‘If he was available, would you?’ Every team has those conversations, and obviously, in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’ I was never hesitant,” Curry explained. “The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude.”

Curry’s brother and Nets guard Seth Curry talked about what Steph being open to the idea of a Durant reunion says about his brother. He also noted that perhaps he could be part of it, and the two brothers would be reunited as teammates as well.

“For him to even be entertaining the thought of having KD back on the team kind of speaks to his character,” Seth told Rolling Stone on July 13. “Who knows? I might be in the trade with him.”

The last time the Curry brothers were teammates was in the 2013 preseason when Seth was a member of the Golden State Warriors preseason team after being an undrafted free agent. Back then, Curry was on the fringe and was cut by the Warriors. Now, Seth is one of the best shooters in the NBA and a solid guard playing starting or major rotation minutes.

Seth Curry on Joining Steph From July 2022

These comments from Seth Curry come after comments he made in July about the potential of playing with his brother Steph again one day.

“You never know what the future holds. I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him — definitely right now,” Seth told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole when asked about playing with Steph. “Being a younger brother gave me another leg up and an edge to get to where I am today. I always had somebody that I was chasing to be as good as, or better than, in literally everything, not only just basketball.”