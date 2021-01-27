Shaq Responds to Kevin Durant: ‘You Better Google Me’

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is one of the most decorated players in the NBA today. Despite KD’s two NBA titles, Two Finals MVPs, one regular-season MVP, and multiple all-star selections, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is not impressed with what he has accomplished thus far. He let it be known on a recent Instagram post.

“I know what greatness is,” Shaq said. “Ain’t nobody playing done what I have done besides LeBron and Steph Curry. I have G14 classification to say what I say, you better google me.”

Shaq Defends His Latest Comments

Shaq’s comments seemed to be aimed towards KD’s recent comments on retired players criticizing the players of today. Shaq has made headlines this season for being what some would consider overly-critical of current NBA players. His most recent target was Donovan Mitchell on the latest episode of Inside the NBA. Shaq told Utah’s young guard that he did not think he had what it took to get to the next level. Shaq’s comments seemingly caught the attention of Kevin Durant and LeBron James who sounded off on the topic of retired players using their platforms to publicly criticize active players.

“Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement,” KD said on a recent Instagram post. “These boys have coaches they work with everyday lol.” LeBron also chimed in. “There’s a difference between constructive criticism and soft hating though,” LeBron said. “I’ve seen it both ways come my way, mostly the hate. You can hear it in their delivery.”

Shaq and KD’s Verbal History

Shaq and KD’s war of words has a history that dates back to his time with the Golden State Warriors. Shaq’s criticism of his then-teammate JaVale McGee caused KD to interject on his behalf. KD told the Associated Press the Hall of Famer’s actions were “childish” and mentioned that he was “a shitty free throw shooter. He missed dunks, he air-balled free throws, he couldn’t shoot outside the paint. He was bigger than everybody. He didn’t have any skills.” Shaq took exception to what KD said and told The Crossover that he had no right to speak on his name because at the time he had not won an NBA Championship. “He can’t talk to me like that. He may think he does, and he’s sticking up for his teammate,” Shaq said in a transcript obtained from CBS Sports. He’s a great player, but you ain’t in the club yet. You’re on the outside in line with Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and John Stockton. You’re not in the club with me and those championship guys. That’s why I tweeted him, ‘Mind your business.’”

Since their first exchange, KD has won two championships, two finals MVPs and is in a great position to win the regular-season MVP this year. Shaq still doesn’t think KD is equipped to sit at the table with him. Will a third championship for KD change his mind?

