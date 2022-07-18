Shocking Team Emerges in Trade Pursuit of Kevin Durant

Before Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, one of the top suitors to potentially land Durant was his hometown team, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards prepared for years and made salary cap space in their pursuit of Durant, but to no avail. Durant ultimately shocked the entire NBA by signing with the Warriors instead. His team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, had just blown a three-run lead to the Warriors and were eliminated by the Dubs. After the Warriors lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Durant made the jump to the Bay in free agency.

What seemed all-but-guaranteed at one point of Durant joining his hometown team quickly evaporated as the offseason began. The Wizards were left with John Wall and Bradley Beal and had to adjust after the news was announced. While Washington missed out on Durant in 2016, it may not be the last chance they have at their hometown Superstar.

Washington Wizards Entering Durant Sweepstakes

On July 18, the shocking revelation that the Washington Wizards may jump into the trade discussions for the Brooklyn Nets star. Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com first shared the news that the Wizards are making a “major push.”

“Several sources even have told Hoops Wire to keep an eye on the Wizards, who could make a major push,” Amico writes. “Durant is a DC product, too. He may not be upset about playing at home alongside Bradley Beal.”

Can his hometown team put together enough assets to deal for Durant? It’s hard to believe that Washington has the pieces for an interesting deal. They don’t have an All-Star to offer aside from Beal. They have young pieces like Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, and Rui Hachimura, but how interested would the Nets be in that return? They would need to attach first round picks as well, especially after the Utah Jazz got four picks in their trade of Rudy Gobert.

Nets Expected to Keep Durant if Trade Value Isn’t Enough

If the Nets are unable to get the value they hope for as part of any trade involving Durant, the growing expectation is that they may keep their cornerstone player.

“As each day goes by, the Nets running it back does get likelier,” Adrian Wojnarowski said. “If Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn and said, ‘Hey, I’ve changed my mind. I want to be here; I’m committed to this,’ then of course, they would want him to stay. But if Kevin Durant’s not doing that, you’re still trying to trade him. You want players who want to be there, you don’t want the environment to be filled with unhappy players. But they’ve got to get value for him, and significant trade value.”

If the Nets were to run it back they have made some sneaky good additions this offseason that could help them compete again next season. Ben Simmons is expected to be healthy, they brought back Patty Mills, Royce O’Neale brings an athletic three-and-d presence to their roster, and TJ Warren could exceed expectations on a really cheap deal.