Nets’ Kevin Durant Claps Back at Obnoxious LeBron-Hating Analyst

The extremely short-handed Brooklyn Nets somehow found a way to take an overtime win against the Toronto Raptors thanks to a masterful performance by MVP candidate Kevin Durant.

With just eight players available to play, Durant knew he had a tough road in front of him, and it required 48 minutes of action and a triple-double for the team to come away with a win.

Patty Mills also chipped in with 30 points in 43 minutes, so Durant did have some help without the services of his co-star James Harden. Even Blake Griffin got heavy minutes, and he performed nicely with them.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless, never one to miss an opportunity to take a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, caught notice of the performance and praised Durant while also putting down James.

Durant Gets Last Laugh

The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2021

After the game, Bayless tweeted about Durant taking over the game, but he did so by dragging in an insult to James.

“The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Net,” he said. “Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?”

Most players ignore Bayless’ tweets, especially James since all they do is hate on him. However, Durant decided to carry NBA Twitter to a victory fresh off his win against the Raptors.

“I really don’t like u,” he said in response to Bayless.

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

It’s a simple, yet elegant reply than managed to garner over 288,000 likes on Twitter at the time of this writing. Not many players ever take the time to respond to Bayless’ trolls, so sometimes it’s nice to see such a prominent name do it.

Durant is known for being active on Twitter, and sometimes he finds himself in deeper water than usual in his arguments. Most of the times, he comes out the victor of his squabbles, and fans usually like reading along with the arguments as they play out in real time.

Bayless doesn’t follow anybody on Twitter nor does he ever reply, so this is likely the end of it unless he addresses the whole thing on Undisputed, and there’s really no telling where this particular analyst draws the line.

Nets Need Bodies

Kevin Durant on reports of #Nets increased hopes of Kyrie Irving return: “We’ll see. I don’t know. I mean, of course, Kyrie is my brother and we talk about everything. So I’d rather keep those conversations in house, though.” #nba https://t.co/tHa3Lersk6 via @nypostsports — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 15, 2021

While this was a good victory and fans got to get some laughs off, the Nets need to get their team back very soon as there’s a game against the Philadelphia 76ers coming up on Thursday.

Durant has been putting the team on his back all season, but nothing quite like what he did against the Raptors. He’ll need help, but if everybody is stuck in COVID protocols, then he might be out there all alone yet again.

There are reports that Kyrie Irving could return at some point this season, but Durant didn’t comment on those rumors.

“We’ll see,” he said according to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis. “I don’t know. I mean, of course, Kyrie is my brother and we talk about everything. So I’d rather keep those conversations in house, though.”

The team could certainly use him as Harden’s season-long struggles continue.

READ NEXT: Nets Showing ‘Surprise Willingness’ to Talk Trades for Star Guard