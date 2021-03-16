Son of Nets’ Legend Unloads Strong Comments About Kyrie Irving

If you ask seven different people what their opinion on Brooklyn Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving is, you are likely to get seven different answers.

That can be attributed to how many layers the former Boston Celtic has, not only as a person but as a basketball player. Whether you love him or hate him one thing that cannot be taken away from Kyrie is that the dude can ball.

TJ Kidd Sounds off on Kyrie Irving

One person who acknowledges Kyrie’s talent is TJ Kidd, who is the son of Nets’ legend Jason Kidd. Kidd led the Nets to back-to-back NBA Finals berths in 2002 and 2003 although he never did win a ring with the Nets.

TJ believes that Kyrie thus far has been a great representation of the Nets’ franchise, just like his father was.

“It’s been cool to see what he’s done with the Nets from my perspective growing up in that franchise,” Kidd told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“I hope his great play continues & you can tell how much it means to him when he’s playing, growing up in Jersey & getting to play for the Nets.”

TJ Kidd on Nets PG Kyrie Irving: “It’s been cool to see what he’s done with the Nets from my perspective growing up in that franchise. I hope his great play continues & you can tell how much it means to him when he’s playing, growing up in Jersey & getting to play for the Nets.” pic.twitter.com/g4BPwzcuRU — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) March 14, 2021

Kyrie Is Having an MVP Season

Kyrie has been playing out of his mind this year and could be having the best season of his career. On the year, the seven-time All-Star is averaging 27.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. The play of Irving has opened the eyes of many and has many fans like Kidd putting him in their MVP rankings.

“Kyrie deserves WAY more respect than he gets from basketball fans man… dude is a certified HOOPER. He’s gotta be in the MVP convo this year. Watching him play this year has been a lot of fun,” Kidd told Scoop B.

“What’s been even funnier the same guys who were saying he should retire after he took some time away heads are spinning and it’s funny to see that these guys are all about him now that he’s playing well. What a world,” Kidd said.

TJ Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “What’s been even funnier the same guys who were saying he should retire after he took some time away heads are spinning and it’s funny to see that these guys are all about him now that he’s playing well. What a world.” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/CUOblG7Qf2 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) March 14, 2021

Natasha Cloud Says Kyrie Irving Is ‘Beautiful’

Kyrie came under fire when he decided to take some time away from the Nets due to personal reasons earlier in the season. According to several reports, the reason Kyrie stepped away was due to the terrorist attacks on the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

Kyrie may not be your “typical” NBA star but that is part of what makes him so special as a player and a person. Daring to be different is what makes him ‘beautiful’ according to Washington Mystics’ guard Natasha Cloud.

“He truly is such an authentic person,” Cloud said via LandonBuford.com.

“I think in a lot of instances we see this too. I hate bullies ever since I was young. I got sent home one-time in the third grade because I punched a bully in the face. I don’t play when it comes to bullying,” Cloud continued.

“I think far too often, especially in the media, and we bully Kyrie for him being different. Him being different is what makes him beautiful, it’s what makes him who he is.”

Whether you agree or disagree on Kyrie’s approach one thing that you cannot deny is the impact that he has had on basketball.

