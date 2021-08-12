Ex-Nets Standout Spencer Dinwiddie Has Ridiculous Clause in Wizards Contract: Report

After serving as one of the main pieces in a five-team trade that tied for being the most complex in NBA history, former Nets standout Spencer Dinwiddie has a shiny new contract with the Washington Wizards that is good for three years and $54 million.

The deal includes many run-of-the-mill bonuses, according to NBA reporter Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Dinwiddie gets $1.5 million if he plays 50 or more games. He earns $100K if the Wizards make the second round. Another $571K if they make the Eastern Conference Finals. Another $400K if they make NBA Finals. And then there’s the not-so-run-of-the-mill bonus: If the Wizards win a title Dinwiddie gets… $1.

That’s right. One dollar.

Dinwiddie Weighs in on His Insane Clause

All Dinwiddie sought in return for leading Washington to its first championship since 1978 was a buck. The real kicker? Dinwiddie wants that dollar paid out in 100 pennies instead of a dollar bill.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the 28-year-old Dinwiddie elaborated on why that detail was an important one in his new contract.

“I enjoyed the fact that I went from trying to securitize my contract and the NBA not liking it to them then embracing technology and me being an ambassador of NBA Top Shot to now being part of the most complicated trade in NBA history, where a bunch of people changed hands and all this stuff and now having the most unique bonus in my contract,” Dinwiddie said.

Dinwiddie Sets Goals for His New Team

Dinwiddie tore his ACL last December, ending his 2020-21 season after only three games and preventing him from suiting up for the Nets again. But his value this offseason was tied to the production he showed during the 2019-20 season, when he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists.

The guard will look to replicate that level of impact in Washington, where he’s already got a vision for his new team.

“Obviously, we wanna make the playoffs. We don’t wanna be a Play-In-type team. We wanna be solidly in the playoffs,” Dinwiddie said, per The Athletic. “So, if we could compete for that upper echelon of that home-court type of situation, then that would be ideal.”

Still, while Dinwiddie has eyes on those 100 pennies, he’s staying level-headed as he heads into the 2021-22 campaign with a new set of teammates that are still learning to mesh with each other.

“We can’t make any guarantees, because obviously, it’s not just a young-ish group,” Dinwiddie said, per The Athletic. “t’s also a very new group. If you look at who our rotation is scheduled to be, none of us have really played together in the type of situation that we’re gonna be in now. You have a new coach, a new system.”

