Spencer Dinwiddie Gives Key Update on Return Timeline

On Monday the Brooklyn Nets announced that their start Shooting Guard Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Hornets. Dinwiddie, one of Brooklyn’s rising young stars was expected by many to have a breakout season in 2021. Although the ACL is only partially torn, the Nets expect Dinwiddie to miss the remainder of this year. Dinwiddie however has other plans.

Next week Dinwiddie will undergo surgery to repair his partially torn ACL. The star shooting guard is expected to make a full recovery but miss the remainder of the year. Dinwiddie however has not ruled out a 2021 return.

Dinwiddie Not Ruling Out 2021 Return

“Crazier things have happened,” said Dinwiddie in a new Instagram post.

Dinwiddie also alludes to when he had a complete tear of his ACL in 2014 when he was playing for the University of Colorado. Doctors told Dinwiddie he would be out at least a full year and might never make a full recovery. Dinwiddie declared for the draft three months later and was fully cleared to play by the seventh month.

The Nets Want What’s Best For Dinwiddie

How fast Dinwiddie makes his recovery remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, he has the full support of his coaches and teammates.

“He’s a terrific player that was able to fill multiple roles for us and he’s a great athlete on top of that,” said Nets Head Coach Steve Nash. He’ll be missed by us. But, more importantly, we all feel for Spence and just look forward to him being healthy again and back on the floor.”

That’s one of my brothers we’ve built a close bond over these last couple of years,” Nets Sixth Man Caris LeVert said “I spoke to him earlier today, he seemed to be in good spirits. But, definitely, praying for him, fighting for him for the rest of the season for sure.”

Getting to The Finals was already going to be an uphill climb for the new-look Nets in a loaded Eastern Conference. Even with a roster as deep as Brooklyn’s, the loss of a player of Dinwiddie’s caliber puts their chances of winning the East in jeopardy.

