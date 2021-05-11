Nets Star’s Cryptic Instagram Post Hints at NBA Playoff Return [LOOK]

If the Brooklyn Nets had to point to one glaring reason that the team will not win the Eastern Conference this season, injuries would be the most popular choice. Much is made of the Nets’ All-Star trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant only playing a total of 7 games together, but one thing that does not get talked about enough is Nets’ star Spencer Dinwiddie getting injured in just the third game of the season.

Coming into this year, Dinwiddie was one of the players that were expected to take the Nets to the next level after having a breakout 2019-20 campaign. Last season Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. Unfortunately, the Nets’ star taking that next step in his development had to be put on hold after suffering a partially torn ACL in a early matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Spencer Dinwiddie Sends Cryptic Message With Latest Instagram Post

Despite his ACL only being partially torn doctors still ruled Dinwiddie out for the entire 2020-21 season. Against the grain of his original diagnosis, Dinwiddie has worked tirelessly to get back onto the court this year. Last week he revealed that he got great news about the progress of his rehab.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Dinwiddie Has Already Resumed on-Court Activities

Though Dinwiddie decided to keep fans on edge by not revealing exactly what the great news is, you would have to figure that it is a significant step towards him rejoining the Nets. The Nets guard posted a video last week showing that he has already resumed on-court activities, less than five months after tearing his ACL.

Steve Nash Still Hasn’t Closed Door on Dinwiddie Return

Nets head coach Steve Nash has been overly cautious with his words this season as it pertains to Dinwiddie’s injury. While he has not once hinted at a return for Dinwiddie this season, he has not exactly ruled the Nets’ guard out either.

“We all know that [Dinwiddie is] a hard worker, he’s incredibly strong, and heals quickly,” Nash said during a media session earlier this season via Nets Wire.

“But at the same time — like the Kevin situation where he had those extra months to adapt to playing — if [Dinwiddie] were to come back this year, he wouldn’t have that. There is always a balance to be struck. There’s always a measure to be taken. And the number one priority for me is that he has a great rest of his career and is healthy, and I hope that’s a byproduct of his rehab.”

Whether or not Dinwiddie returns to the floor for the Nets this season remains to be seen, but one thing that is for certain is that he will soon rejoin the team regardless of if he plays, according to Nash.

“I think there is a time where he is going to come back to the team, but I don’t know when that is, to be honest. I know he’s still right in the thick of his rehab. He’s very dedicated, doing all the work, and is ahead of schedule. I’m not sure when the date is,” Nash said via NetsDaily.

“I know there is the plan for him to come back and be around the guys when he gets the bulk of his rehab done.”

With Dinwiddie already ahead of schedule in his rehab, it would not be surprising to see him make major steps in his recovery as the NBA heads toward the postseason.

READ NEXT: James Harden Explains Why He’ll Be Different In This Year’s Playoffs