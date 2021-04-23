Nets Standout Has $1 Million Offer for Kylie Jenner

Spencer Dinwiddie’s 2021 has been marked by slow and steady progress — as it relates to his journey back from a partial ACL tear, and also when it comes to his rise as an app developer.

Dinwiddie, the Nets budding star, has been focused on getting back on the court for Brooklyn as he rehabs from December surgery on his injured knee. On Thursday, he said that a return for the postseason is within the realm of possibility, according to Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

And while Dinwiddie’s dedication to an earlier-than-expected return is clearly evident — just check Dinwiddie’s social media — so too is the 28-year-old’s commitment to his side hustle: founder and CEO of Calaxy, a blockchain-based mobile app for influencers.

Dinwiddie Looks to Rope in Kylie Jenner

Calaxy, short for “creator galaxy,” is set to go live in October, according to Forbes.

Last September, Dinwiddie told Forbes that several NBA players, two singers and WNBA player Imani McGee-Stafford are already on board to join Calaxy. He has hopes of growing that list much further.

Case in point: His offer to Kylie Jenner.

Dinwiddie took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain that he recorded an interview with TMZ about Calaxy, but a technical snafu meant the recording didn’t save properly and would not be published.

“Only piece I’m really mad y’all won’t hear is my standing offer to @KylieJenner…$1M to join @CalaxyApp,” Dinwiddie tweeted.

Did a interview with @TMZ about @CalaxyApp similar to the @RobinhoodApp podcast. Unfortunately the recording didn’t save properly so it can’t be released. Only piece I’m really mad y’all won’t hear is my standing offer to @KylieJenner…$1M to join @CalaxyApp — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 21, 2021

Jenner, with her 226 million followers on Instagram and 38.3 million followers on Twitter, has the type of reach that could give Dinwiddie’s app a million-dollar boost.

Here’s more of how Dinwiddie described Calaxy, as written by Shlomo Sprung in Forbes:

Creators and influencers will be able to sell digital blockchain-backed tokens integrated with digital contract company ChainLink that won’t just sell bonds like what Dinwiddie sold (in early 2020). Tokens will also be used to redeem interactions with Calaxy’s creator network (like a virtual basketball camp or an online chat with Dinwiddie), speculate on future value and some will be dividend producing. Dinwiddie hopes Calaxy will be the future of community engagement for the creator economy similar to how Cameo helps celebrities monetize their fame and how OnlyFans helps its users monetize other assets.

Could Dinwiddie Return For Playoffs?

While Dinwiddie’s momentum with Calaxy continues to pick up steam, so too does his return from injury — so much so that he believes a return to the Nets for the playoffs is not out of the question.

“Oh, that’s a tough one. Recovery’s going great,” Dinwiddie said recently, via Diamond Leung of The Athletic. “The ramp-up to be able to play in a playoff atmosphere is realistic.”

He also said that conditioning is his biggest hurdle, and that he has returned to the court in the past couple weeks, according to The New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

“I’m very hesitant to comment on [Dinwiddie’s return] because my No. 1 goal is Spencer’s career, his long-term health,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said recently, via Lewis. “I don’t want to dampen any dreams or goals that he has.

“At the same time, my No. 1 goal for Spencer is more important than our team: It’s for him to get to 100 percent, his health, and to have a long and successful career after this injury. That’s my No. 1 goal.”

Dinwiddie, a 6-foot-5 guard, posted All-Star caliber numbers last season with 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games. His partially torn ACL came just three games into the 2020-21 season.

