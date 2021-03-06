Nets’ Biggest Trade Chip Chimes in—on His Own Trade Rumors

The countdown to the NBA trade deadline on March 25 is very much underway, meaning rumors and speculation are running rampant. Analysts, experts and fans are all weighing in — and, in one noteworthy case, so is a Brooklyn Nets player at the center of the rumors and speculation.

Spencer Dinwiddie Weighs In

Spencer Dinwiddie, who suffered a partially torn ACL just three games into the season, is being shopped by the Nets as several teams around the league look into trading for the talented 6-foot-5 guard, according to multiple reports.

And according to Dinwiddie, it’s flattering.

“I appreciate the compliments,” Dinwiddie tweeted Thursday above a Bleacher Report story entitled: “Nets Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Targeted by Teams Despite Knee Injury.”

I appreciate the compliments. https://t.co/k9JRPKmnvA — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) March 4, 2021

Billy Reinhardt, a reporter for netsdaily.com, got wind of Dinwiddie’s tweet and put the exchange in context.

“Spencer Dinwiddie tweeting about his own trade rumors is… something,” Reinhardt tweeted. “Following the Trevor Bauer line of thought of marketing yourself, I guess.”

Spencer Dinwiddie tweeting about his own trade rumors is… something. Following the Trevor Bauer line of thought of marketing yourself, I guess. pic.twitter.com/jQPMgC9eYb — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) March 4, 2021

Bauer, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner, used social media to help market himself this past MLB offseason, a tactic that helped drive up his price in free agency and land him a three-year, $102 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That’s not what this was though, Dinwiddie insisted.

“No marketing ploy, I’m a basketball fan,” Dinwiddie tweeted in response to Reinhardt. “Should I be scared to join the conversation?”

No marketing ploy, I’m a basketball fan. Should I be scared to join the conversation? — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) March 4, 2021

Reinhardt responded 11 minutes later: “Credit to you. It’s refreshing to see such transparency & always nice when players interact. … You just typically don’t see players acknowledging & promoting trade rumors.”

Credit to you. It’s refreshing to see such transparency & always nice when players interact. You just typically don’t see players acknowledging & promoting trade rumors. But hey, we all love the sport & it’s completely within your right. I wish more players were as involved. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) March 4, 2021

Indeed.

Dinwiddie on Friday was back to breaking the fourth wall, so to speak — this time, indirectly. Instead of tweeting himself, he retweeted another popular candidate to be moved ahead of the March 25 trade deadline: Larry Nance Jr. of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Hope everyone is having a happy Friday,” Nance tweeted, which Dinwiddie later retweeted, “except those people that keep putting me in their mock trades.”

Hope everyone is having a happy Friday….. except those people that keep putting me in their mock trades — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) March 5, 2021

Dinwiddie Is Nets’ Biggest Trade Chip

The 27-year-old Dinnie posted All-Star caliber numbers last season, avearging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games for the Nets. He regularly posts updates on social media about his recovery process, and appears to be ahead of schedule as he battles back from his knee surgery. He hasn’t ruled himself out for a comeback later this season.

Another indicator that could point to a Dinwiddie trade looming ahead of the deadline is the fact that he is expected to opt out of his $12.3 million player option for next season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday.

Charania reported that several teams have pursued Dinwiddie in trade talks. Teams have extra incentive to trade for Dinwiddie in order to receive his Bird rights and offer him a deal up to five years in free agency, as Charania notes.

Meanwhile, the Nets were granted a $5.7 million disabled player exception to compensate for Dinwiddie’s injury, which they have until April 19 to use. They can use the exception to sign, trade or claim off waivers any player making less than $5.7 million, but that player must be on an expiring or one-year contract.

The DPE will extinguish if Dinwiddie is traded between now and the March 25 deadline — which continutes to look like an increasing possibility.

