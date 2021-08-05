Spencer Dinwiddie Reacts to Trade From Nets in New Video [WATCH]

For the Brooklyn Nets, having a three-headed monster of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant has already come at a hefty price. In the blockbuster trade that brought ‘The Beard’ to Brooklyn, the Nets had to part ways with several of their young pieces including Indiana Pacers Guard Caris LeVert and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen who recently was rewarded with a $100 million max contract.

Now that NBA free agency is officially underway the Nets may not be done losing pieces from last year’s squad. With the contract extensions of Durant, Harden, and Kyrie still looming, likely, more key players from last year’s Nets squad could also be on the move sooner rather than later.

Spencer Dinwiddie Says Farewell to Nets on Instagram

What seemed inevitable for the Nets has finally come to fruition. Nets free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie finally parted ways with the franchise on Tuesday after spending the last six seasons with the franchise. In his last full season with the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Dinwiddie has become an important part of the Nets organization in the team’s quest to become a legitimate contender. After his departure from the Nets was made official on Wednesday, Dinwiddie penned a heartfelt farewell video thanking members of the Nets organization for an incredible ride.

“Quite simply, Sean, Joe, Clara, and the Brooklyn Nets saved my career,” Dinwiddie wrote via Instagram. “Thank you to each and every staff member and teammate. Adam Harrington & Stefania Rizzo especially.”

Details of Dinwiddie Trade Finally Revealed

Dinwiddie was traded to the Washington Wizards in a sign and trade on a 3-year / $62 million deal that will pair him in the backcourt with All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. Dinwiddie will serve as a replacement for former NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma.

In exchange for the newest Wizards addition, the Nets received Washington’s 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 pick swap as well.

Dinwiddie’s Rise to Stardom Began in Brooklyn

For Dinwiddie, his time with the Nets was a six-year stop that jumpstarted his career. After being selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 38th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, he averaged just 4.5 points per game over his first two seasons before getting demoted to the G-League in 2016.

Dinwiddie was acquired by the Nets from the Chicago Bulls G-League affiliate the Windy City Bulls in 2016. In his first full season with the Nets in 2017 Dinwiddie had his first NBA season where he averaged double-digit points. He never looked back as he has increased his point points per game average in every season since in his rise to stardom.

Now that Dinwiddie is officially no longer a Net, Brooklyn’s front office will have a lot of work to do to fill a void of about 20 points per game. Now that the thick of this year’s free agency period is over the market to fill the shooting guard role for the Nets is extremely scarce. The Nets still have their three All-Stars to hang their hats on but will still have to outsource for secondary help.

