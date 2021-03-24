Spencer Dinwiddie’s Latest Activity Hints at a Potential Nets Exit

Nets’ guard Spencer Dinwiddie came into the 2020-21 NBA season viewed as one of the key pieces that would be a factor in the Brooklyn Nets delivering the city its first championship.

A lot has happened since the opening of NBA training camp in December.

Dinwiddie tore his ACL partially in just the third game of the season and the Nets acquired nine-time All-Star James Harden amid his rehab.

Dinwiddie’s Like on Twitter Raises Eyebrows

The California native, who was once an integral part of the Nets championship chase is now just an added luxury for Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie’s latest activity on Twitter may have proved that he already has one foot out of the Nets’ door.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported on Wednesday that the New York Knicks and Miami Heat are two out of six teams that have room to sign a max player this offseason.

Dinwiddie was one of the first people to like the tweet.

Lol Spencer Dinwiddie — a potential free agent this summer and on the trading block — liking this tweet pic.twitter.com/qXx1eSW8gi — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 23, 2021

The 27-year-old will have plenty of options this summer as he had a breakout 2019-20 campaign with the Nets. Dinwiddie averaged a career-high of 20.6 points per game to go along with a career-high 6.8 rebounds per game according to Basketball Reference.

JJ Redick Likely To Sign With Nets

Despite the Nets holding the second seed in the Eastern Conference, they are still looking to be active buyers ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Brooklyn seems to be a hotbed destination for many wily veterans that are looking to capture their first championship.

Veteran sharpshooter JJ Reddick is expected to reach a buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans. Once that buyout with New Orleans is complete he is expected to sign with the Nets according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Well, we know where he keeps his offseason home,” Woj said on ESPN’s trade deadline special via Nets Wire.

“We know where he spends his time. That’s in Brooklyn. Certainly, the Nets will have an opportunity there.”

“I think geography may play a big part in this,” Woj continued.

“Brooklyn certainly has the ability to bring in a few buyout guys here and continue to put a roster together that’s going to have great depth and optionality in the postseason.”

Brooklyn Still in Andre Drummond Sweepstakes

The Nets are also monitoring the situation with Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. Woj notes that it is not likely that the Cavs will find a trade partner for the two-time All-Star who is still owed $28 million on his contract so a buyout for the 27-year-old seems to be imminent.

Adding Drummond to this roster on paper may seem like the right move, but in reality, it may be a bit excessive. Especially with the emergence of Brooklyn’s young center Nic Claxton. Couple him with DeAndre Jordan and the Nets could have an athletic one, two punch at the center position similar to what the Lakers had with Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard in the bubble.

Keep your ears open because the Nets are far from done making roster moves.

