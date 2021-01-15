Stephon Marbury Weighs in on Nets New Big Three

Retired NBA point guard Stephon Marbury is familiar with what it means to be part of the Nets organization. The Brooklyn native was the starting point guard for the Nets from 1999 until 2001. Steph has played with some of the most talented players in NBA history. Kevin Garnett with the Timberwolves, Kenyon Martin in New Jersey, Penny and Amare in Phoenix. Starbury knows all about being on talented teams and he is impressed with what is on the horizon in his hometown of Brooklyn.

Stephon Marbury Impressed With Brooklyn’s Big Three

“One, two, and three together Jesus Christ,” Starbury told Heavy’s own Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. Marbury also referred to Brooklyn’s new big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving as “iconic.”

James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Nets is endorsed by Brooklyn legend Stephon Marbury: “1,2 and 3 together Jesus Christ,” @StarburyMarbury told me on the phone just now. “Iconic!” pic.twitter.com/hz7jaPliR1 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 14, 2021

Harden was traded to the Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade on Wednesday pairing The Beard with the already explosive duo of KD and Kyrie. It takes a multitude of talented players to compete in today’s league. Nets General Manager Sean Marks realizes that which is why trading a massive haul of draft picks was a no-brainer for him. The Nets are trying to win now. “James is one of the most prolific scorers and playmakers in our game, and we are thrilled to bring his special talents to Brooklyn,” Brooklyn’s General Manager said in a statement. “Adding an All-NBA player such as James to our roster better positions our team to compete against the league’s best.”

James Harden vs Giannis Beef Reignited

The Beard won’t suit up with the Nets for the first time until Monday when they take on reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be the first time that Giannis and Beard meet since their war of words last season during the NBA All-Star Draft. During the Draft, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley asked Giannis why he didn’t draft Harden who was the MVP runner up to him the prior season Giannis Answered “I want somebody who’s going to pass the ball.” Later, during an interview with ESPN James responded to Giannis’s swipe at him saying “I wish I could just be 7 feet and run and just dunk. Like, that takes no skill at all. I’ve got to actually learn how to play basketball and have skill, you know? I’ll take that any day.”

James will officially address the media for the first time as a Brooklyn Net Friday at 1 p.m. One of the questions that will almost certainly be asked is if Brooklyn acquiring Harden was worth them mortgaging the future of the franchise by sending away all of their draft picks to land the star guard. Brooklyn’s General Manager addressed this notion at the beginning of the season when the trade rumors first began to surface and was adamantly against it. “When you say mortgage, probably no,” Marks said in November. “We want to build something sustainable. The other side is to take advantage of what we have now, take advantage of the moment.”

Many people might think the Nets did in fact mortgage their future for James Harden. Even if that is true in some aspects, bringing a championship to Brooklyn will make it all worth it.

