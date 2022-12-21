Steve Kerr Sends Strong Message About Former Warriors Star Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant played for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors for three seasons and won two NBA championships and two Finals MVPs with the Warriors. It’s now been three and a half years since the Slim Reaper has played for Kerr and the Warriors after leaving to the Brooklyn Nets, and his former Warriors coach had a strong message about the ‘phenomenal’ forward.

“He’s been one of the best players in the league for a decade. Maybe more. So he’s just one of the great scorers of all-time, He’s a phenomenal shooter, he can get any shot he wants. He’s the same guy,” said Kerr when asked about Durant during Wednesday’s pregame. “So he doesn’t look any different to me now than he did a few years ago when he was playing with us.”

Kerr ‘Happy’ for Kevin Durant

Durant left the Warriors after suffering a devastating Achilles injury with the Warriors, and his former coach spoke about how happy he is that Durant has been able to make a return to play and played at the level he has.

“Happy for him. Happy that he’s healthy and playing well,” said Kerr on Durant. “I’m happy for their team. This league is strange. There are teams up and down, and the one thing that you never wish on anybody is injuries. And it’s best for all of us when the players are healthy and performing. It’s what makes this a great product for our fans. So I’m really happy for all the guys with the Nets who are healthy now and playing.”

Because of Durant consistently being one of the league’s best scorers and how easy he makes it look, he is often taken for granted. Kerr talked about how the standards he and players like Steph Curry set for greatness often get overlooked rather than appreciated, and he made comments to that quality.

“I think the guys who are truly great, historic players, guys who will be remembered forever, like Kevin, like Steph [Curry], sometimes you take them for granted just cause they’re great every single night,” Kerr stated. “So I know what Jacque [Vaughn] is saying. We expect Steph to be great every night. When I coached Kevin, I expected him to be great every night, and sometimes you need to stop and appreciate what you’re seeing because you’re looking at a couple of the greatest players of all time out there.”

Durant and Nets on a Roll

Durant and the Nets have really found their rhythm as of late. The team has won seven straight games, including their December 21 game against Kerr’s Warriors, which they won 143-113. Their hot play has helped them climb to fourth in the league’s Eastern Conference after their early season struggles. Durant has played great in that run averaging 30.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5 assists in the month of November.

The Nets are also getting key contributions from players like Nic Claxton, who recently sounded off about how he should be considered for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award with the way he has played defense this season.