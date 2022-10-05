Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving Send Strong Message About Royce O’Neale Following Preseason Debut

The Brooklyn Nets made an underrated move this season that got overshadowed because it came on the same day that Kevin Durant requested to be traded from the team. On June 30, the Nets traded a first round pick to the Utah Jazz to acquire Royce O’Neale. O’Neale spent five seasons in Utah, making a name for himself as a hard-nosed three-and-d player for the Jazz. The 6-foot-5 wing found himself matched up often against the opposing team’s best players. He joins the Nets and is expected to fill that hole in the role left by Bruce Brown‘s departure.

The Nets notably didn’t even offer Brown a contract after he became an unrestricted free agent this offseason, likely because they believe that O’Neale can fill that role and hopefully be an upgrade for them. O’Neale doesn’t bring the same amount of scoring as Brown, but he does do a bit of everything else. In the Nets’ first preseason game, the forward left a strong impression finishing the game with 11 points and 2 rebounds and shooting 50% from deep.

Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash on Royce O’Neale

O’Neale’s addition was recognized for the Nets, and he earned praise during the postgame from the team’s All-Star point guard, Kyrie Irving, who shared what O’Neale will bring to this Nets squad.

“Royce is one of those players that you want on your team because he has a lot of experience. He’s been through a lot of battles. He understands the nuances of the game and what it takes to win,” Kyrie Irving said of his new teammate. “I think he brings his intangibles to our team really well. We can utilize him on that wing to be a defensive stopper, which we know he is, but also add some dimension on offense being a space-out shooter. He moves well, plays the game well being in that Utah system for a long period of time. Moving the ball is something drilled in their head. He fits well.”

A lot of what O’Neale brings to the Nets that was noted by Irving is beyond the box score. Whether it is as a defensive stopper, moving without the basketball, or just knowing what it takes to win, he is expected to make an impact on this Brooklyn team.

Head coach Steve Nash also praised O’Neale and what he brings as a new addition to the team.

“I think [O’Neale] will be a great addition for us,” Nash said. “Incredible IQ, feel for the game on both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to tie the room together on many occasions.”

O’Neale on Joining the Nets

O’Neale noted his excitement to be in Brooklyn and about his new Nets teammates making him feel welcome in an interview on the ‘Voice of the Nets’ podcast this offseason.

“Once I got traded, Ben (Simmons) was actually one of the first guys to hit me up,” O’Neale said. “I’ve been talking a little bit with Patty (Mills), and you know a couple of other guys, Nic (Claxton) and a couple of others. I’m excited, and you know, just getting to know them. They’ve all really made me feel welcome. It’s been great so far.”