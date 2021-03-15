Timetable For Kevin Durant & Blake Griffin’s Returns Confirmed: Report

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has not played since his return to Golden State on February 13.

He has been nursing a hamstring strain that kept him out of this year’s All-Star Game. Since the injury, there has been no real timetable for Durant’s return, but on Monday all of that changed.

Kevin Durant To Miss Another 1-2 Weeks

According to the Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant is likely to miss another one to two weeks as the Nets are being cautious with his injury. Durant is less than two years removed from major surgery to repair a torn Achilles that he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Nets are being cautious with the ramp-up of Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain) – meaning he's likely to miss another one-to-two weeks. Sources tell @ShamsCharania: https://t.co/ZvGn06hf9A pic.twitter.com/Aqc5XHADkb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 15, 2021

Nets Not Rushing Blake Griffin’s Debut

The Brooklyn Nets surprised the entire NBA when they signed six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a contract for the remainder of the season. Griffin was bought out by the Detroit Pistons shortly before the All-Star break and was free to sign with any team once his buy-out was completed.

Griffin chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets last Sunday. Although the signing was made official on Monday, Griffin has yet to suit up for the Nets. The former Los Angeles Clipper has not played basketball in almost a month and Nets’ head coach Steve Nash is in no rush to get him back on the floor.

“We just want him to ramp up appropriately,” Nash said via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“So, I don’t know if that’s a week or two or what it is.”

Steve Nash says the Nets are in no rush to get Blake Griffin on the court: "We just want him to ramp up appropriately, so I don't know if that's a week or two or what it is." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 13, 2021

Griffin remains sidelined due to “knee management” but the six-time All-Star claims he is not injured. Despite having a clean bill of health Griffin just like his new coach is in no rush to get back on the floor.

“I’m not injured at all,” Griffin said via Forbes. “I haven’t played in three weeks, so I think it’s smart to sort of ramp me up. There’s no injury.”

Durant Was Griffin’s Biggest Recruiter

Griffin, spoke to the media before the Nets’ game against the Boston Celtics. He was asked about his decision to play for the Nets and who on the squad spoke with him most about playing with the Nets.

“I talked to KD, KD the most”, said Griffin via the New York Post. “But I’ve known James, KD, Kyrie, obviously DeAndre for a long time. So, this was a familiar team to me.”

Griffin spent the last four seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons, where his game was more perimeter and playmaking centered.

Before that, he spent eight seasons with the “Lob City” Los Angeles Clippers where he was known for his high-flying, powerful assaults on the rim. Most notably winning the Slam Dunk contest in 2011, his rookie year.

Blake Griffin – 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest (Champion)Round 1 First Dunk (Score: 49): 0:00 Second Dunk (Score: 46): 1:53 Round 2 (68% of internet vote) First Dunk: 4:46 Second Dunk: 6:02 February 19, 2011 – Blake Griffin edged his way into the final round of the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest by earning one more point than third place finisher DeMar DeRozan.… 2014-09-27T01:07:10Z

Steve Nash Gives Spencer Dinwiddie Update

Another key player for the Nets is their shooting guard, Spencer Dinwiddie. The Nets’ guard has been out since last December due to an ACL injury he suffered in the third game of the season.

Head coach Steve Nash does not seem too concerned about Dinwiddie’s return, as he is not rushing the process because he wants to make sure everything is 100% before letting his guard suit up.

“I haven’t messaged with him for a few weeks now. He’s in LA,” Nash said via Matt Brooks of Nets Daily.

“My number one goal is his career––his long-term health… That’s all I’m thinking about, whenever he’s ready to come back to basketball, I’d be happy.”

The Nets will take on the New York Knicks in the battle of New York on Monday.

