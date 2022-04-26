Warriors Star Seemingly Throws Shade at Nets After Celtics Sweep

Many people had already put a nail in the Brooklyn Nets’ coffin ahead of their Game 4 matchup with the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn trailed 0-3 and for the majority of the series, looked to be outmatched by Boston. Head coach Steve Nash and his team were hoping to get a different result in Game 4 and avoid the sweep. But unfortunately for Brooklyn, Game 4 carried the same result as the first three games of the series. The Nets lost 112-116 and have officially been swept out of the first round of the playoffs. Brooklyn entered the NBA season as the favorite to win the NBA title. But after months of injuries, vaccine mandates, and everything else in between, the Nets entered the postseason as a low seed and were knocked out of the playoffs disappointingly.

Draymond Green Seemingly Clowns Nets on Twitter

Basketball is a team game. But when a team with expectations as high as the Nets has this big of a collapse, you almost have to examine the individual players. No one will be under a finer microscope than Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who left the Golden State Warriors to join the Nets after three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. But since he departed from the Bay, Durant has only won one playoff series with the Nets. During Brooklyn’s loss, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seemingly took a dig at the Nets on Twitter, as they were bounced out of the playoffs in the first round.

😂😂😂😂😂👀👀👀👀 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 26, 2022

Kevin Durant Misses Critical Free Throw in Game 4

Durant and the Nets may have lost Game 4, but they fought until the very end. After being down by as many as 15 points in the second half, Brooklyn roared all the way back to cut the lead to two points in the waning moments of the 4th quarter.

After being fouled by Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Durant had a chance to cut the lead to one in the 4th quarter. However, he missed the second of two free throws, which turned into a transition layup by Celtics center Al Horford, which ultimately sealed the series for Boston.

Durant misses this clutch free throw pic.twitter.com/HnZtWmLKCw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 26, 2022

Nash Likely To Remain Nets Head Coach

Many changes will be facing this Nets squad during the offseason as they try to capitalize on this championship window while the opportunity is still there. The Nets have a lot of decisions to make concerning who they want to keep on their roster heading into next season. One thing that will remain constant is the head coach, as NBA insider Marc Stein says that he expects Nets head coach Steve Nash to be with the Nets heading into next season.

“One source close to the situation told me over the weekend that he thinks Nash is likely to avoid being rendered management’s fall guy for the Nets’ meek playoff showing, noting how much madness (and, frankly, absurdity) that the former Hall of Fame point guard faced during his second season as a head coach,” Stein said via NetsDaily.

The Nets’ roller coaster of a season is unfortunately over. The next step for them will be trying to fill the holes in their roster through the NBA Draft.

