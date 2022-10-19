3-Time Pro Bowl WR Responds to Tweet Asking ‘Bills or Chiefs’

While the Buffalo Bills have been linked to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for nearly a year, the prospective move has been thrust into the spotlight due to linebacker Von Miller’s continuous public campaign for the three-time Pro Bowler to join him in New York.

After the Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 16, Miller once again reiterated to USA Today‘s Jarrett Bailey, “He’s coming here, man. He’s coming to the Bills.” Two days later, in a weird twist of fate, the Chiefs suddenly announced they were suddenly restructuring tight end Travis Kelce’s contract, saving the team $3.455 million in cap space, jumpstarting rumors that Kansas City was clearing a path to sign OBJ.

Beckham, who continues to recover from an ACL tear during last year’s Super Bowl victory, has visited with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, as well as the Saints, Giants, and Buccaneers. However, if Beckham is looking to join a Super Bowl-caliber team, the Chiefs and Bills immediately jump to the top of his wish list.

Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Floria reported on Tuesday, “Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?”

Amid all the conjecture, a fellow NFL free agent, Dez Bryant, tweeted directly to Beckham on Wednesday, October 19, and asked straight up, “Bills or Chiefs @obj 👀,” to which Beckham answered with a cryptic response using only emojis: “🫣🫡🫥🤐🤘🏾🫴🏽✍🏾👣🗣️🦾🏃🏾‍♂️.”

🫣🫡🫥🤐🤘🏾🫴🏽✍🏾👣🗣️🦾🏃🏾‍♂️ — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 19, 2022

Sporting News analyst Jacob Camenker attempted to dissect Beckham’s response and his translation earned praise from the 29-year-old receiver.

Camenker tweeted, “I believe it translates to ‘I salute and love you for asking this question, but I have been instructed to keep my mouth shut until I officially sign a contract. Until then, I am getting healthier and training as I prepare for my return.’ Just a guess.”

Beckham tweeted back, “Lololll spot on.”

Miller Appears to Have Unwavering Confidence Beckham Will Sign in Buffalo

Play

Von Miller on Josh Allen, OBJ to Buffalo Bills, Drake, & 2011 re-draft | Richard Sherman Podcast Richard Sherman is joined by Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller. The two future Hall of Famers discuss the Bills' comeback win against Lamar Jackson & the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, the lesson Von learned from being around Drake, and the origins of Von's annual Pass Rush Summit. Later, Von discusses his new team… 2022-10-05T16:00:12Z

During a recent appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast, Miller said of his former teammate’s free agency status, “Let’s be real. It’s already said and done. He’s coming to the Bills… When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at, man.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler was not predicting Beckham will join him in Buffalo, but firmly announcing it, and Yahoo! Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson said no one should be sleeping on this comment. Robinson explained on his podcast. When it comes to Beckham, “The thought process was always, ‘Well, Odell is going to end up with the Rams. Of course. As soon as he’s back and once we get into November, and it really ramps up, this is the team he’s going to end up with,'” Robinson said.

Von Miller is dropping Odell Beckham Jr. hints for a reason. November is just around the corner, and as much as OBJ loves the #Rams and the L.A. life, the #Bills have entered the mercenary chat.#YouPodToWinTheGame APPLE: https://t.co/2ugDJnUttM

SPOTIFY: https://t.co/F7vZ08Womf pic.twitter.com/Dz1o0Wu01o — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 6, 2022

“But There’s was always that caveat, that ‘Well, let’s see what the Rams look like’… and it’s not like Von’s not going to try and recruit this dude. It’s not like he’s going to sit there and not be like look at our quarterback, look at our situation. Hey man, it’s a short season just like last year. Be the merc. Blow it up. And then do what he were going to do last year, which was I went out and got the big deal, you were supposed to go out and do the big deal. Now, you get your opportunity.”

Diggs Also Wants OBJ to Join the Bills

Heavy Sports spoke to Diggs last month about the possibility of Beckham landing in Buffalo, and while the addition could make a huge dent in the number of targets the Bills star receives, but that’s not something he’s concerned about.

When asked if OBJ wuld be a good fit, “Yeah, 100%,” Diggs said. “I already talked to Gabe [Davis], he be taking my targets too. We got a lot of talent on his offense. So, like him being here would just be some more cherry on top. We got a good a** team right now.”

Diggs, 28, used a boxing metaphor to describe exactly what the three-time Pro Bowler could provide Allen on offense.

“Especially, considering the guy that we have, you know, he’ll be another little, extra little, Ugh, like that we’ve been working the jab for a while, and then we’d get the right hook in there. The guy that can come in and be spicy, be exciting, and make a lot of plays. So, you know, if it ends up shaking out that way, I wouldn’t be mad.”

OBJ and Stefon Diggs swapped jerseys. pic.twitter.com/qyxTc08QLz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2016

After leaving the Cleveland Browns to join the Rams mid-season, Beckham racked up 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games. During the postseason, the LSU alum continued to shine, finishing with 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.